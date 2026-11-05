Liverpool investors including Jeff Bezos have 'option' in place for full FSG takeover

The group led by Amit Bhatia and also involving the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin reportedly already has an agreement in place that could lead it to taking majority control of Liverpool FC in the future.

According to The Athletic, the consortium has "at least two options" to increase its current stake once the relevant regulatory process is concluded.

The report suggests that the agreement includes a pathway for the group to grow its share to 69 percent — or even 100 percent — of Liverpool in the future. It has previously been suggested that it could even have a majority stake within 12 months.

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Bhatia has previous experience in soccer with QPR, with whom his association ended last year. Since his involvement with Liverpool was confirmed, he has attended several games both home and away.

"It feels incredible," Bhatia said when the minority investment was agreed. "It's an incredibly proud moment for myself, for my family, for our partners.

"We’re talking about Liverpool Football Club here, right? I mean, we’re talking about the greatest football club in the world. And so to have the ability to be involved in any capacity is a huge privilege and a huge honor.

"I’m just the biggest admirer of everything that is associated with this football club, whether it’s the history and the culture, the supporters, the journey of this club, the owners in FSG, the management team at Liverpool.

"The opportunity to be involved in a club like this, with people like this, with management like this, with potential in the way that we know that this club has, is only positive thoughts and only positive feelings.

"And I get it, I understand that with it comes an enormous responsibility to the supporters, an enormous responsibility to make sure that people always feel the club is moving forwards.

"But [it’s] important to emphasize that the club remains under the ownership of FSG; we are a minority who have been invited to sit alongside them.

"And we are here feeling incredibly proud and privileged to have a seat at the table alongside them, subject to regulatory approval."

As it stands, the consortium, 1892 Holdings, will hold a 38 per cent stake in Liverpool FC.

"For a short period of time, if we were lucky enough to be part of an ownership group that can help support the club for a period of time, then all that we can hope for is that we can bring more success to the club," Bhatia, speaking to club media in August, added.

"But more importantly, that we can make the fans even more proud of the football club that they support, that they represent, that shapes their Sunday mornings or their Mondays in the office.

"And that’s a huge responsibility. But I think that that’s something I recognize, something that I have interacted with, and it’s been very important to me in my heart throughout my involvement in sport."