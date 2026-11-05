Alisson Becker and Jeremy Jacquet send same message after difficult Liverpool defeat

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool's current level of defending in the Champions League is "not sustainable" and Alisson Becker and Jeremy Jacquet sent a similar message after a tough game in Fenerbahce.

Andoni Iraola's side struggled defensively in Europe again and has now let in 10 goals in four matches in the Champions League so far. While it remains on track to qualify for the knockout phase, that clearly needs to be addressed.

On Wednesday, Jacquet put in comfortably his worst showing in a Liverpool jersey to date. Alisson, meanwhile, was partially at fault for a couple of goals after making an error last weekend against Arsenal too.

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"A lot to improve, but we stay together and go for the next," Alisson wrote on Instagram. "Thank for you for the away support."

"Learn and come back stronger," Jacquet posted. "Thanks for your support. We go again Sunday."

Liverpool travels to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace next. Pierre Sage's team has struggled lately, and it is a must-win for the Reds ahead of the next international break.

Ahead of that game, Liverpool will be looking to return to being solid again — though that has been much less of an issue in the Premier League.

"It's definitely not sustainable," Van Dijk told reporters in Istanbul, including from the Liverpool ECHO, when asked about having conceded so frequently Europe this term.

"That's why it's a very disappointing night for many reasons, but definitely because of the goals we conceded and the manner we conceded them as well. There is work to do.

"Three set pieces as well. We have been very good at them so far this season, but we switched off and weren't ready for the first and second balls. It's a tough one to take."

Asked if the loss in Istanbul had 'angered' him, the Liverpool skipper added: "Yes, but I didn't show it because everyone looked disappointed and they have a reason to be.

"They should be disappointed. We cannot lose in the manner we did. But we did and it is down to Fenerbahce as well."

Liverpool.com says: Alisson and Jacquet were both very poor, but the latter in particular has been excellent so far this season in general. The center-back has settled in straight away, and must now show that he can bounce back.