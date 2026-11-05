Virgil van Dijk makes 'not sustainable' admission as Liverpool captain left angry

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool cannot accept losing in the manner that it did in the Champions League after Andoni Iraola's side went down 3-2 against Fenerbahce.

Alexander Isak put Liverpool ahead almost as soon as he was sent on. Ten minutes later, though, the Reds were behind after quick-fire goals from Archie Brown and Vedat Muriqi.

Though the result should not matter in terms of progressing into the knockout phase — Liverpool sits on nine points at the halfway mark in the league phase and is still inside the top eight — Van Dijk says it must be turned around quickly.

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"It's definitely not sustainable," Van Dijk told reporters in Istanbul, including from the Liverpool ECHO, when asked about having conceded 10 goals in four European games this term.

"That's why it's a very disappointing night for many reasons, but definitely because of the goals we conceded and the manner we conceded them as well. There is work to do.

"Three set pieces as well. We have been very good at them so far this season, but we switched off and weren't ready for the first and second balls. It's a tough one to take."

Asked if the defeat had 'angered' him, the Liverpool skipper added: "Yes, but I didn't show it because everyone looked disappointed and they have a reason to be.

"They should be disappointed. We cannot lose in the manner we did. But we did and it is down to Fenerbahce as well."

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Anfield against Arsenal last weekend. It travels to Selhurst Park to face struggling Crystal Palace on Sunday looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

"I mentioned after the last game [against Arsenal] that we as a group have to go through good moments but also lesser good moments," Van Dijk added.

"That will only form a bigger bond, and it will be only beneficial. No one wants to lose games, especially how we did, but it should only help us in the near future. We should not accept losing, especially in the manner we did.

"The Palace game? It’s massive. Listen, it’s massive. When we are back in Liverpool and preparing and recovering physically and mentally, we will be looking forward.

"It is always tough at Palace and I don’t expect anything different. There is always noise and people say or have opinions about us all the time."