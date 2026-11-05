Trey Nyoni identifies 'next step' for Liverpool with prediction before Crystal Palace

Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni has backed the Reds to bounce back after they lost twice in four days, first to Arsenal in the Premier League and then away at Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola's side struggled to break Arsenal down at Anfield but then looked wide open defensively in Europe, but Liverpool will be looking to end the period before the international break on a high.

"Obviously we knew it was going to be a difficult night, coming away in Turkiye — the environment we’re in, the crowd and the atmosphere — so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy," Nyoni said.

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"Obviously we’re disappointed. I think we had the game and then we had lapses in concentration in all the goals we conceded.

"The game at this level is about fine margins and if you don’t concentrate then you get punished.

"In the first half and the second half we started off really well. But the next step for us as a team is to try to be more consistent over the 90 and see out wins, which we’ve done across the season but now we have to continue to do that.

"We’re still disappointed. It’s another lesson that we need to build on. But the mentality of the team is top.

"Obviously the last game and this game were a couple of setbacks but a good team bounces back and on Sunday we have to be even better than what we were today — and I think if we do that then we’ll be able to win."

While the match didn't pan out as planned, Nyoni did score his first goal for Liverpool, controlling an effort past Ederson in the Fenerbahce goal to break the deadlock in the first half.

"I’m proud, as always — I know my family back home are proud," Nyoni, speaking to club media, continued.

"It has been a long time coming but obviously happy to score and get my first goal for Liverpool. It’s a day that I’ll never forget. Even though we lost, it’s a day I’ll never forget."

Liverpool.com says: Nyoni should find himself in the starting XI for the third time this week when the Reds take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Alongside Alexis Mac Allister, he is the best option at the moment.

Moving forward, while the 19-year-old will have to be managed, he is clearly an elite talent. Nyoni has all the skills required to really establish himself in the side in the next few months.