Andoni Iraola given backing over Liverpool future after Fenerbahce disappointment

Andoni Iraola is just 15 games into his spell as Liverpool head coach. His only defeats so far have come against Manchester City and Arsenal — two teams accepted as being better during the summer — and Fenerbahce in a game that shouldn't ultimately matter.

At this stage, though there has been inconsistency, it was to be expected. Taking over from Arne Slot when he was fired, the Spaniard has done about as well as anyone could have reasonably expected.

As Jamie Carragher noted on CBS Sports this week, Iraola is working with an imbalanced roster that has been held back by a couple of injuries, and he is already getting more from players like Alexander Isak.

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"Where are they in the Champions League table? Eighth. So in the qualifying spots," Simon Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"They are four games into a qualifying campaign. Where did PSG finish when they won the Champions League first time around? Twenty-fourth? Something like that.

"Fenerbahce, while they are not doing great in their league, are still a formidable side to go and play against. You are playing in an inhospitable environment.

"Liverpool come away with a 3-2 loss. Big deal. And they have played the champions of England (Arsenal) who are a better side than them this season."

In time, Iraola will be expected to compete with teams like Manchester City and Arsenal. Right now, though, his team is showing signs of getting used to how he wants them to play, and faces Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park next.

"The fact is now, what Iraola has got to concentrate on is getting this side to be aggressive and front-footed at Anfield, and bring the crowd with them," Jordan continued.

"The rest will be forgiven as long as they are there and they are competitive and they are in the Champions League, looking like a side that can challenge in the Premier League at some point.

"My only worry for him is that this size of club, at this stage, might be prove to be challenging for him. But he needs to be given time. He is a top manager and this is the guy who turned Bournemouth into a formidable side.

"He will get Liverpool working. I have a great deal of faith in this guy. The way he operates — when players were sold at Bournemouth, there was not a titter out of him.

"He has taken the opportunity at Liverpool and he will build a Liverpool side. I don't think he will win the Premier League (this season) but he will be there or thereabouts for the top four."

Liverpool.com says: Iraola is heading in the right direction. The Fenerbahce game wasn't a great watch, but it didn't matter that much. Beat Crystal Palace on Sunday and the mood will increase again, just in time for the international break.