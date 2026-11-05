Ex-Liverpool star questions Bradley Barcola decision - 'What are his strengths?'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has questioned Andoni Iraola's decision to field Bradley Barcola as a striker during the Reds' Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce.

Barcola was ineffective down the center, prompting Liverpool to bring on Alexander Isak during the second half. The Swede instantly scored with a header, but the Reds were unable to hold onto the lead and went down 3-2 with Archie Brown and Vedat Muriqi netting late on.

Iraola explained that Isak's minutes were being managed and that having trialed Cody Gakpo as a number nine against Chelsea last week, he wanted to give Barcola a try.

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But the move backfired, and Liverpool is unlikely to be in a rush to repeat the trick, even with Hugo Ekitike still sidelined and the Frenchman working his way back from a long-term injury.

"What are (Barcola's) strengths?" Warnock asked on Match of the Day. "He is quick in behind, but he doesn’t want the ball with his back to goal. He is not a link-up player.

"It is not his position. He didn’t look comfortable at all in that position. Liverpool could afford to try it out because it will qualify and get to the next stage, but it is one Iraola won't go back to."

Barcola scored a hat-trick against LASK in Liverpool's previous Champions League game, playing off the left-hand side.

"At the end, it’s a matter of trying sometimes," Iraola explained to Stan Sport. "We wanted to try with Bradley up front. We considered today was a good day [for it].

"Obviously, Alex has scored straight away after getting onto the pitch. We know Bradley is a winger.

"He’s more comfortable outside, but I think it’s an option that I think we have to sometimes try.

"He's more comfortable outside. But I think against certain teams, certain situations, I think it is something that can help us from the beginning, like today, or sometimes even at the end of games."

Liverpool.com says: There has been a big overreaction to Barcola's performance. It was poor, but he was filling in there and the result didn't really matter.

If Isak scores again at the weekend and Barcola plays well in his normal role at Crystal Palace, then all will be fine again. Liverpool didn't need to win in Europe — but it does at Selhurst Park.