Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper puts forward 5 options to replace Alisson as Reds No.1

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel has suggested five potential options to replace Alisson Becker as the Brazilian shot-stopper enters the final months of his contract with the Reds.

The 34-year-old has been a reliable option at Anfield ever since his arrival from AS Roma in 2018, ensuring that the Merseyside outfit could enjoy some of its glory days with Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cup success.

Alisson has seen many of those players from his era come and go, and while he is one of the few that remains, there are doubts over his future with a contract that expires next summer. It's unclear whether Liverpool will offer another deal to the veteran goalkeeper, but his recent struggles in goal could see the club look to move on in the near future.

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There are options already available at Andoni Iraola's disposal should Alisson leave, with Giorgi Mamardashvili in prime position to be the new number one, while promising youngster Lucca Brughmans is one to keep an eye on for the future, following his move in the summer.

However, if Liverpool wants to enter the market for other possible arrivals, there are several top goalkeepers on the market who could be available.

For Friedel, who used to play between the sticks during his professional career, there are five potential options. Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, he said: "I think there are a few very good keepers. [Diogo] Costa, [Unai] Simon, both excellent. You could also maybe try to get [Caoimhin] Kelleher back.

"He understands Liverpool. I thought at the time, when [Emi] Martinez wanted to move, I thought he could have been a good replacement. The problem is that Alisson still has years on him. So that would have been a difficult move to get and that ship's probably sailed.

“You could possibly look in the Premier League and the development of some others - Djordje Petrovic is an excellent goalkeeper. See how James Trafford develops at Leeds.

"There's quite a few good goalkeepers and Alisson isn't finished yet, he's still making some really good saves. Liverpool has some time to be on the lookout, which is good. But there are some very good goalkeepers out there.”

It may be an area for Liverpool to consider, but there will be concerns about how much the club could possibly invest in one position, when there are several problems to address within the squad.

Whether it is the long-term options in the backline, with concerns across every position there, or the potential to add a midfielder or a right-winger, any move won't come cheap. That could put the goalkeeping ranks lower down in priority, especially with the investments in Mamardashvili and Brughmans.

It remains to be seen how the new-look recruitment team may respond, with a change in direction always possible across any department in the team.