Liverpool injury news and return dates after Fenerbahce loss with Ryan Gravenberch doubt

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola suffered another difficult defeat in midweek, as Fenerbahce came from behind twice to beat the Reds 3-2 in the Champions League.

It was a first loss inflicted upon the Reds in the competition this season, but it followed a defeat to Arsenal just days before that has raised some key questions. Much of which surrounds the quality in the squad, and whether the manager can truly balance out the options at his disposal.

A lack of quality in depth has been a concern, along with how resources have been distributed within the team, so Iraola could do with as many players available as possible. With injuries still playing a part on the side and its struggles at points in the campaign, there will be some hope that key returns could be on the way.

So, with that said, here's a look at the latest Liverpool injury news and potential return dates for a busy end to the week before the next international break.

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Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch missed out on the midweek defeat to Fenerbahce, with the midfielder suffering from a heel issue that ruled him out of contention.

The Netherlands international could feature against Crystal Palace at the weekend, though Iraola admitted that the problem would have to be monitored on a "day-to-day" basis. Should Gravenberch not be available, then he will be aiming to feature again after the international break.

Possible return date: Crystal Palace (A) - November 8.

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool has been without Jeremie Frimpong since the defender pulled up just minutes into his appearance against Brentford, with a hamstring issue being confirmed shortly after.

The manager revealed that a return before the international break would be unlikely, meaning the likeliest return date for the right-back will be the huge match against Manchester United later this month.

Possible return date: Manchester United (H) - November 22.

Giovanni Leoni

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni is still working his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out of action for over a year.

The defender was due back last month, but a setback in his recovery meant that he has required a little longer to get back towards full fitness.

There is some hope that the Italian centre-back could return to training during the upcoming international break, but it's unclear whether he will be put straight into a matchday squad, or if he requires longer on the sidelines to feature once again.

Possible return date: Manchester United (H) - November 22.

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley is another star who has been out of action through a serious knee injury, which he picked up at the very start of the calendar year.

Now working his way back to fitness, the Northern Ireland international has been spotted ramping up his recovery in training sessions, with some clear hope that he could be involved in some capacity later this month.

Possible return date: Late November 2026.

Hugo Ekitike

The player who is set for the latest return is Hugo Ekitike, who is still working his way back from an Achilles injury that has required some time to heal from.

The striker has been included in the Champions League squad for the league phase, so there is clear hope that he will be involved at least by January, with a return currently pencilled in for next month.

Possible return date: December 2026.