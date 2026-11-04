Trey Nyoni talks 'advanced' as Liverpool looks for breakthrough with Andoni Iraola favorite

Trey Nyoni looks to be closing in on a new contract at Liverpool, with the teenager said to be in talks over extending his current deal with the club.

The 19-year-old has impressed this season, having made 11 appearances since Andoni Iraola took over as head coach, including his full Premier League debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Having been the subject of a failed $40 million (£30M) bid from Nottingham Forest during the summer, Liverpool is keen to reward Nyoni with fresh terms. It’s understood that his current contract runs until 2030, having signed an improved deal back in June 2025.

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According to The Athletic, Nyoni has been in discussions with the club for months now, and there is hope that there will soon be a breakthrough which will lead to an agreement on a new contract.

Having joined Liverpool as a 16-year-old from Leicester, a clear pathway looks to have mapped out for Nyoni, and he could become the latest midfielder to sign new terms after Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai were also rewarded earlier this year.

Speaking about Nyoni ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Fenerbahce this week, Iraola said: "I think he has to continue in the same place he has been since the beginning of the pre-season.

"Being ready for every game, I think he is playing most of the games or even all the games lately. So we trust him, he is doing very well, and we have to encourage him to continue. Continue improving, continue learning, continue adding experience, but he is in a very good place."

Iraola’s decision to start Nyoni against Arsenal was a huge show of faith for a player who has caught his eye since the summer, with the teenager now offering serious competition in midfield to his more experienced teammates.

Speaking after the Arsenal game, Nyoni said: “Obviously I was excited. I just tried to go out there and do what I do, tried to get on the ball as much as possible and bring the team forwards. Obviously I’m happy but we still wanted to win, so there’s also that – which is the most important thing.

“The manager is just trying me in different positions and allowing me to develop. In a game like this it was a big responsibility so I had to be ready at all costs.

“You always learn a lot from playing games and being in these scenarios. Ultimately, that’s where you want to be. It has been a positive week [for me] but we’ve got the game on Wednesday now we need to try to win.”