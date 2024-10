Liverpool team vs Arsenal predicted as Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister decisions made

Liverpool has the chance to lay down a serious marker in the Premier League title race today as it heads to Arsenal .

The journey to north London represents Arne Slot’s toughest test since he took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer. With 11 wins from 12 in all competitions, it’s been a sensational start to life at Anfield for the Dutchman.

A win today would take the Reds seven points clear of the Gunners, and given Arsenal’s injury problems, there might not be a better time to face Mikel Arteta’s side. As many as seven players could be missing for the hosts later , including William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool has its own issues to contend with – Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker will be missing again through injury, although the decision on their replacements is nice and easy for Slot, with Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher starting once again.

Other areas of the squad pose more of a question, though, not least in midfield. Having impressed so much against Chelsea last weekend, Curtis Jones will be aiming to reclaim his spot in the side after being named on the bench against RB Leipzig in midweek.

Slot, though, seems to have decided upon who gets into his first-choice engine room, with Ryan Gravenberch , Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai getting the nod more often than not. Therefore, as harsh as it might be on Jones, you’d expect the usual trio to start at the Emirates.

The defense should take on a familiar look too. Although some concerns have been raised about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness this week, it would be a major surprise if he were to be rested today.

The vice-captain then starts alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as usual, with Andy Robertson returning to the side after making way for Kostas Tsimikas in midweek.

As always, Mohamed Salah starts on the right of the attack, leaving just the left-hand side to be decided. Cody Gakpo has been in favor since returning from the international break, but having started the last two games, it might be time for Luis Diaz to return and freshen things up a bit – the Colombian’s pace could well be handy against what looks set to be a much-changed Arsenal defense.

Liverpool predicted team vs Arsenal: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.