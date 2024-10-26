Open in App
    Arsenal could have 7 players missing for Liverpool fixture amid nervous Bukayo Saka wait

    By James Findlater,

    2 days ago

    Arsenal could have seven players missing for tomorrow’s visit of Liverpool , with Mikel Arteta set to be without some of his biggest names.

    Arne Slot takes his side to the Emirates on Sunday for the biggest test of their Premier League title credentials so far. The Reds boss has already underlined the importance getting a win in north London could have on their hopes , and they could lay down a huge marker by going seven points clear of the Gunners with a victory.

    The Liverpool boss does have some injury issues to contend with as Diogo Jota is set to miss out again, having been forced off against Chelsea last weekend, while Alisson Becker , Conor Bradley , Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa look as though they will also be missing.

    Slot though will be glad he doesn’t have the same problems as his counterpart on Sunday. Arteta knows he will definitely be without four players tomorrow, and there’s a very good chance that number could grow.

    The Gunners are definitely without the suspended William Saliba, having decided against appealing his red card at Bournemouth . Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, remains out injured after suffering an ankle problem while on international duty with Norway.

    Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out, having made just one appearance between them so far this season, and the problems just keep mounting up for Arteta.

    Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are all facing a race against time to be fit for tomorrow’s game. None of them were spotted in training on Friday, raising doubts over whether they will feature.

    Saka has missed both of the Gunners’ games since the international break after picking up a hamstring injury on England duty. Arteta did confirm on Friday that the winger has managed to train this week, although he gave little away about whether he will be able to play against Liverpool.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKM4C_0wMxabAz00

    "He’s done a bit of training on the grass," Arteta said of his right winger. "How far we can get him before Sunday is another question. We will see."

    Timber, meanwhile, has been out for nearly a month with a muscle problem picked up against Paris Saint-Germain. Like Saka, the defender has trained this week, although Arteta sounded less than convinced on his progress.

    "It was the first session that he could have some involvement," Arteta said. "He’s been out a while. We thought he would be further ahead."

    Calafiori is the latest name on the injury list, having been forced off in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk with what looked to be a knee injury. Arteta revealed on Friday that the Italian is set to undergo further tests on the problem, although he looks to be the least likely of the trio to make it for Sunday.

    Despite Arsenal’s issues, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sent a word of warning to his former club as he believes the Gunners could be playing tricks on the Reds . Arteta’s comments on Friday suggest he might not be far off the truth.

    "We’re going to do our very best to somehow have them available," he said on Saka, Timber and Calafiori. "It’s very, very uncertain."

