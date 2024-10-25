Diogo Jota injury status confirmed before Arsenal as Arne Slot offers two more Liverpool updates

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for the huge Premier League clash with Arsenal this Sunday as the Portugal striker continues to recover from the rib injury that he sustained against Chelsea last weekend.

Jota missed the midweek trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League when Darwin Nunez , who scored the only goal of the game, successfully stood in for him. The Uruguayan is likely to be in the team again here with Luis Diaz hoping to earn a recall down the left flank ahead of Cody Gakpo .

Giving an update during his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot said that Jota would definitely not train later today. Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa are also expected to miss out this weekend.

"They feel good but not when it comes to playing for us on the weekend," Slot said. "Federico might train at the weekend; Diogo definitely not. Conor Bradley, let's see if he can be with us tomorrow."

Chiesa and Bradley would be highly unlikely to start against Arsenal regardless of whether or not they are fit. Liverpool won't take any risks with any of the players currently sidelined but at least two of the trio don't sound too far away from a return. Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott are also out at the moment.

Liverpool.com says: The Reds are missing some key players at the moment, but it is Arsenal that looks the most depleted. William Saliba is a massive loss at the back because of his suspension while Martin Odegaard remains out and there is a doubt over Bukayo Saka. If the Gunners are without that trio, Liverpool really needs to take advantage.