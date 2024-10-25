Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Diogo Jota injury status confirmed before Arsenal as Arne Slot offers two more Liverpool updates

    By Matt Addison,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kXYm_0wLT4HJX00

    Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for the huge Premier League clash with Arsenal this Sunday as the Portugal striker continues to recover from the rib injury that he sustained against Chelsea last weekend.

    Jota missed the midweek trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League when Darwin Nunez , who scored the only goal of the game, successfully stood in for him. The Uruguayan is likely to be in the team again here with Luis Diaz hoping to earn a recall down the left flank ahead of Cody Gakpo .

    Giving an update during his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot said that Jota would definitely not train later today. Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa are also expected to miss out this weekend.

    "They feel good but not when it comes to playing for us on the weekend," Slot said. "Federico might train at the weekend; Diogo definitely not. Conor Bradley, let's see if he can be with us tomorrow."

    Chiesa and Bradley would be highly unlikely to start against Arsenal regardless of whether or not they are fit. Liverpool won't take any risks with any of the players currently sidelined but at least two of the trio don't sound too far away from a return. Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott are also out at the moment.

    Liverpool.com says: The Reds are missing some key players at the moment, but it is Arsenal that looks the most depleted. William Saliba is a massive loss at the back because of his suspension while Martin Odegaard remains out and there is a doubt over Bukayo Saka. If the Gunners are without that trio, Liverpool really needs to take advantage.

    Related Search

    Diogo JotaArne slotLiverpool'S upcoming matchDiogo Jota injuryLiverpool'S contract situationChampions League

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Roy Keane can't resist Trent Alexander-Arnold cheap shot as weird Liverpool obsession continues
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'I think Trent Alexander-Arnold will copy Steven Gerrard - but Liverpool needs to step up'
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Nicolas Jackson says what everyone is thinking as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah snubbed
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Man Utd's embarrassing request to Man City sums up its new terrible mentality
    Liverpool.com20 hours ago
    Alisson Becker injury latest as Arne Slot says Liverpool star 'progressing well'
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    German media heaps praise on Arne Slot after Liverpool's dominant RB Leipzig win
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Rodri injury reality clear for Man City amid Liverpool title chase
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Inside Liverpool's recruitment team and what Dave Fallows exit means for transfers
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Mohamed Salah introduces new Liverpool rule as summer addition proving popular
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool legend's daughter Kelly Cates explains reason for quitting Sky Sports
    Liverpool.com7 hours ago
    Liverpool team vs Arsenal predicted as Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister decisions made
    Liverpool.com35 minutes ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arne Slot catches up with former player who made no secret of Liverpool transfer stance
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern21 days ago
    'I signed Roberto Firmino for Liverpool and here's how we solved what other teams couldn't'
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Gary Neville continues to step back from Sky Sports role paving way for Jamie Carragher
    Liverpool.com20 hours ago
    Kostas Tsimikas pinpoints Liverpool game that 'destroyed everything' as Premier League claim made
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC26 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Liverpool has 5 players missing for Arsenal game as Arne Slot waits for double boost
    Liverpool.com23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy