Nicolas Jackson says what everyone is thinking as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah snubbed

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson has expressed his disappointment at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after he and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah were overlooked for the 2024 Player of the Year award. This marks the first time since 2017 that Salah, who has been a standout performer for Liverpool in recent years, has not been included among the nominees.

Salah has previously been recognized for his exceptional performances for Liverpool , winning the award in 2017 and 2018, and finishing as either runner-up or third place in each of the subsequent three years.

As he approaches what could be the end of his eight-year stint at Anfield , Salah continues to set records. Last season, the 32-year-old scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, ending the season with a total of 25 goals in 44 matches across all competitions.

Jackson, aged 23, took to Instagram to voice his frustration. Responding to a post from journalist Fabrizio Romano, he asked: "What happened @caf_online?". Romano's post stated that several players had been omitted from the list for the African Player of the Year 2024, released that day. "Mo Salah, Mohammed Kudus, Brahim Diaz, Victor Boniface and Nicolas Jackson," Romano listed, accompanying the post with a picture of Salah.

This is not the first time Salah has faced disappointment in the race for this prestigious award. On two occasions, in 2019 and 2022, he was beaten to the prize by fellow Liverpool player Sadio Mane , who led Senegal to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations against Salah's Egypt in those years.

The award ceremony is set for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco, and there will be a fresh recipient this year as last year's winner, Victor Osimhen, did not make it to the final 10. The awards take into account performances from January 2024 to October 2024.

Liverpool.com says: Not only should Salah be on the list, but he should be winning the award. The fact that Jackson, Kudus, Boniface and Osimhen aren't on the list, either, though, tells you that something is clearly wrong.