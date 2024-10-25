Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Nicolas Jackson says what everyone is thinking as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah snubbed

    By Matt Addison,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIFIa_0wLRSHD800

    Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson has expressed his disappointment at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after he and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah were overlooked for the 2024 Player of the Year award. This marks the first time since 2017 that Salah, who has been a standout performer for Liverpool in recent years, has not been included among the nominees.

    Salah has previously been recognized for his exceptional performances for Liverpool , winning the award in 2017 and 2018, and finishing as either runner-up or third place in each of the subsequent three years.

    As he approaches what could be the end of his eight-year stint at Anfield , Salah continues to set records. Last season, the 32-year-old scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, ending the season with a total of 25 goals in 44 matches across all competitions.

    Jackson, aged 23, took to Instagram to voice his frustration. Responding to a post from journalist Fabrizio Romano, he asked: "What happened @caf_online?". Romano's post stated that several players had been omitted from the list for the African Player of the Year 2024, released that day. "Mo Salah, Mohammed Kudus, Brahim Diaz, Victor Boniface and Nicolas Jackson," Romano listed, accompanying the post with a picture of Salah.

    This is not the first time Salah has faced disappointment in the race for this prestigious award. On two occasions, in 2019 and 2022, he was beaten to the prize by fellow Liverpool player Sadio Mane , who led Senegal to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations against Salah's Egypt in those years.

    The award ceremony is set for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco, and there will be a fresh recipient this year as last year's winner, Victor Osimhen, did not make it to the final 10. The awards take into account performances from January 2024 to October 2024.

    Liverpool.com says: Not only should Salah be on the list, but he should be winning the award. The fact that Jackson, Kudus, Boniface and Osimhen aren't on the list, either, though, tells you that something is clearly wrong.

    Related Search

    Mohamed SalahNicolas JacksonLiverpool'S futureMohamed Salah'S performanceMo SalahSadio mane

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Arsenal gets major double injury boost on eve of Liverpool fixture
    Liverpool.com14 hours ago
    Roy Keane can't resist Trent Alexander-Arnold cheap shot as weird Liverpool obsession continues
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'I think Trent Alexander-Arnold will copy Steven Gerrard - but Liverpool needs to step up'
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Inside Liverpool's recruitment team and what Dave Fallows exit means for transfers
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Alisson Becker injury latest as Arne Slot says Liverpool star 'progressing well'
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Cody Gakpo sees positive side after Arne Slot made 'unnecessary' Liverpool complaint
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool legend's daughter Kelly Cates explains reason for quitting Sky Sports
    Liverpool.com8 hours ago
    Man Utd's embarrassing request to Man City sums up its new terrible mentality
    Liverpool.com21 hours ago
    'What I'm hearing about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool will leave a bad taste in my mouth'
    Liverpool.com23 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC4 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern21 days ago
    Arne Slot catches up with former player who made no secret of Liverpool transfer stance
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast16 hours ago
    'I signed Roberto Firmino for Liverpool and here's how we solved what other teams couldn't'
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Kostas Tsimikas pinpoints Liverpool game that 'destroyed everything' as Premier League claim made
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Gary Neville continues to step back from Sky Sports role paving way for Jamie Carragher
    Liverpool.com21 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Steven Gerrard reveals what he's heard about Mohamed Salah amid contract uncertainty
    Liverpool.com20 hours ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Martin Odegaard has noticed changes made by Arne Slot from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool
    Liverpool.com18 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Arsenal predicted line-up vs Liverpool as Bukayo Saka decision made
    Liverpool.com2 hours ago
    Mikel Arteta gets timely Arsenal injury boost but Liverpool task has just been made easier
    Liverpool.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy