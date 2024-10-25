Open in App
    Arne Slot already passed biggest Liverpool test and it shows huge difference to Man Utd

    By Matt Addison,

    2 days ago

    Liverpool legend John Barnes believes that Arne Slot has already passed his biggest test since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer. And as Manchester United continues to flounder, it sums up the difference between the two Premier League giants.

    "Slot’s biggest challenge was to get the players to buy into what he's trying to do," Barnes told Lucky Block . "That is the biggest challenge for any new manager. It’s really difficult when a football club has to replace an iconic manager.

    "We’ve seen how challenging it is at Manchester United and Arsenal . The new manager comes in and the fans and the players are like, ‘This is what Fergie would have done,’ and it doesn't work. Whereas the players have 100 per cent bought into what he wants, and he's changed it.

    "You've got Curtis Jones with Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, who would never have been the first-choice midfield players for Jurgen, and you would think with that change, it'll take time, but it hasn't. We've hit the ground running. I have to give praise to the players and praise to Jurgen for buying players with the right character."

    Slot's methods have similarities to what Klopp was implementing at Liverpool, but the transition has been near-seamless. "The character that these players have is, Jurgen is not here anymore, so we're now going to give the utmost respect to the new manager and try to do what he wants, and the fans have also given him that respect as well," Barnes continued.

    "Even if the fans welcome him, but the players are like, ‘we're used to Jurgen's way, and we don't like this way.’ Slot would be in trouble. The problem with Manchester United isn't the fans having a go.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLH7q_0wLRRlX100

    "It's the players not buying into what Erik ten Hag is asking of them. Ten Hag, all the previous Manchester United managers, they’ve all wanted to bring their own style, but the players haven’t committed.

    "At the moment everything is harmonious at Liverpool. The fans are happy if you're winning matches, because I can tell you. If Liverpool weren't winning matches, the fans wouldn't have been as gracious. They would have been, 'It’s because Jurgen's not here'."

    Liverpool.com says: Things have gone really well for Slot so far and there is a big chance to put down a marker this weekend at Arsenal. Get three points in that match and it will be hard to keep a lid on the expectations even if the Dutchman's first campaign at the helm.

