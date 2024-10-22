Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Mikel Arteta drops Bukayo Saka injury bombshell ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

    By Tom Coley,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHQAH_0wHcEdw900

    Mikel Arteta has cast doubt over Bukayo Saka's availability for Arsenal's upcoming clash with Liverpool .

    The winger, who missed the Gunners' 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury sustained during the international break, was once again absent on Tuesday night ahead of the crucial Premier League match .

    Speaking prior to Arsenal's Champions League group stage game against Shakhtar Donetsk, Arteta didn't provide much optimism regarding Saka's chances of featuring in Sunday's match in north London. "At the moment I'm not very helpful," he admitted. "Let's see. We still have a few days."

    Despite initial indications that Saka might participate in training ahead of the game, he was not involved . "Let's see how he feels today and the transition that we have later on," the head coach cautiously stated on Monday.

    It's been nearly two weeks since Saka last took to the pitch, having started in England's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Greece before being substituted shortly after half-time due to a hamstring issue. Since then, Arteta has had to make do without his star player, opting for Raheem Sterling on the right against Bournemouth, who was later replaced following William Saliba's red card.

    Arsenal also continues to operate without Jurrien Timber, who missed the defeat at Bournemouth and remained at the Sobha Realty Training Complex instead of representing his country during the break. Timber also didn't participate in the open session attended by reporters ahead of the Shakhtar game.

    Martin Odegaard is still out with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for nearly two months. Saliba, who will be suspended for the upcoming Liverpool match , was named in the starting XI against Shakhtar.

    Liverpool.com says: It's looking less and less likely that Saka will be involved against Liverpool. The Reds certainly won't be resting on their laurels with that news, but there's no doubt that would be a huge blow for Arsenal.

    With Saliba and Odegaard already missing, Sunday has to be looked upon as an unbelievable chance for Liverpool to lay down a marker if Saka is also absent. It could be a crucial moment in the title race.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liverpool fans absolutely bemused by man of the match from RB Leipzig win
    Liverpool.com20 hours ago
    Liverpool success is testament to what Jurgen Klopp left behind - but Arne Slot still needs credit
    Liverpool.com13 hours ago
    Jamie Carragher spots Arsenal issue that 'has to stop' in title race with Liverpool and Man City
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    My biggest Xabi Alonso worry could come true with new Man City plan Liverpool fans will hate
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Virgil van Dijk explains what has 'definitely changed' since Arne Slot took over at Liverpool
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool suffers setback in Europe as Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha absences explained
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Diogo Jota injury concern remains as Liverpool trains without 5 players before Champions League trip
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Virgil van Dijk signs, Arsenal and Man City boosts - Dream end to 2024 for Liverpool
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Arne Slot makes feelings clear on Mikel Arteta after direct Liverpool warning
    Liverpool.com10 hours ago
    Steven Gerrard fumes after latest Saudi Pro League setback as Liverpool legend makes feelings clear
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in agreement after Liverpool beat Chelsea
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool confirms another new contract as exciting talent follows Trey Nyoni
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool hero John Barnes names his player of the season so far and it is not Mohamed Salah
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Ex-Liverpool star speaks out on why he ruined young fan's big moment at Anfield
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    4 RB Leipzig players Liverpool can scout in Champions League game including Mohamed Salah heir
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Full Liverpool squad vs RB Leipzig confirmed as Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley decisions made
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Man Utd could hand debuts to 2 teenagers in Europa League reunion with Jose Mourinho
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Fans hold up poignant banner at Anfield during Liverpool vs Chelsea clash
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Caoimhin Kelleher told Liverpool tag is 'disrespectful' as new Arne Slot problem highlighted
    Liverpool.com8 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Cody Gakpo sees positive side after Arne Slot made 'unnecessary' Liverpool complaint
    Liverpool.com2 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker11 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Saint Bernard Puppy Searching For Love After Surviving Hurricane Helene
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Darwin Nunez delivers on Arne Slot request as Liverpool gives hint before Arsenal - 5 talking points
    Liverpool.com21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy