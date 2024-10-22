Mikel Arteta drops Bukayo Saka injury bombshell ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has cast doubt over Bukayo Saka's availability for Arsenal's upcoming clash with Liverpool .

The winger, who missed the Gunners' 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury sustained during the international break, was once again absent on Tuesday night ahead of the crucial Premier League match .

Speaking prior to Arsenal's Champions League group stage game against Shakhtar Donetsk, Arteta didn't provide much optimism regarding Saka's chances of featuring in Sunday's match in north London. "At the moment I'm not very helpful," he admitted. "Let's see. We still have a few days."

Despite initial indications that Saka might participate in training ahead of the game, he was not involved . "Let's see how he feels today and the transition that we have later on," the head coach cautiously stated on Monday.

It's been nearly two weeks since Saka last took to the pitch, having started in England's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Greece before being substituted shortly after half-time due to a hamstring issue. Since then, Arteta has had to make do without his star player, opting for Raheem Sterling on the right against Bournemouth, who was later replaced following William Saliba's red card.

Arsenal also continues to operate without Jurrien Timber, who missed the defeat at Bournemouth and remained at the Sobha Realty Training Complex instead of representing his country during the break. Timber also didn't participate in the open session attended by reporters ahead of the Shakhtar game.

Martin Odegaard is still out with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for nearly two months. Saliba, who will be suspended for the upcoming Liverpool match , was named in the starting XI against Shakhtar.

Liverpool.com says: It's looking less and less likely that Saka will be involved against Liverpool. The Reds certainly won't be resting on their laurels with that news, but there's no doubt that would be a huge blow for Arsenal.

With Saliba and Odegaard already missing, Sunday has to be looked upon as an unbelievable chance for Liverpool to lay down a marker if Saka is also absent. It could be a crucial moment in the title race.