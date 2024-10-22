Steven Gerrard fumes after latest Saudi Pro League setback as Liverpool legend makes feelings clear

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard , under a cloud of pressure, didn't hold back as he announced that he intends to lodge a formal complaint with the Saudi Pro League regarding the referee who left him fuming following yet another setback.

The ex-Rangers and Aston Villa boss is feeling the strain after witnessing Al-Ettifaq go four league games without a win. A 3-2 loss to Al-Orubah piled on the misery, and Gerrard zeroed in on referee Mohammed Saif Al-Harbi for the contentious dismissal of Abdullah Radif.

This pivotal moment came amidst goals from Joao Costa and Gini Wijnaldum that had initially put Ettifaq in the driving seat. The second half saw Gerrard's team crumble, yet the boss directed his ire squarely at one man during an intense post-match media briefing.

Gerrard vented his frustration, saying: "I am not happy with the referee's decision at the red card. It was a really bad decision and it changed the whole match going and made it more difficult.

"A complaint will be filed against the referee, as he was never close to what is required from the beginning of the match to the end of it. We came back after the first goal, and the opponent scored a goal. It's our fault we are supposed to be stationed in the right place."

This fiery outburst comes at a time when Gerrard's tenure is being increasingly scrutinized. Despite steadying the ship in his debut season, recent losses to teams they'd expect to beat have left Ettifaq languishing in ninth place, a position that falls short of their owners' lofty ambitions, reports the Daily Record .

The Liverpool legend won't be getting much respite as he faces the last two Saudi Pro League champions, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, in the coming weeks. The former is where Neymar now plays, while the latter tried to buy Mohamed Salah .

Liverpool.com says: It still feels weird that Gerrard is in Saudi Arabia. He might not be too pleased with the standard of the refereeing but the quality of the league is not high enough yet to suggest that will change any time soon. There was talk of Premier League officials being tempted to move there for the big money on offer at one stage but that didn't end up materializing.