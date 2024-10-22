Open in App
    Gabby Agbonlahor names the Liverpool player who 'bullied' Chelsea with brilliant performance

    By Liam Corless,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEH6x_0wGp88tG00

    Gabby Agbonlahor said that Mohamed Salah 'bullied' Chelsea's defenders during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over the Blues at Anfield .

    The Egyptian was at his brilliant best against his former club, registering a goal and an assist as the Reds recorded the victory they needed to regain top spot from Manchester City.

    City moved to the top of the table shortly before kick-off on Merseyside after John Stones scored a winner deep into injury time against Wolves. Arne Slot's players did not have things all their own way against Chelsea, but Salah proved just why he is one of the best players in the Premier League with another match-winning performance.

    Salah ruthlessly dispatched a penalty in the first half, before turning provider after the break, picking out Curtis Jones with a measured cross for the English midfielder to restore the home side's lead. Jones was perhaps Liverpool's stand-out player during the match, but Agbonlahor reserved special praise for Salah for his impact on proceedings.

    “Mo Salah, where do you start?” said Agbonlahor on talkSPORT. “The way he was bullying the Chelsea defense, I want to know what Mo Salah eats. I want to know his workouts because he is so strong. He took his penalty very well – no-nonsense, no casual run-up, run up to it and put your foot through it. Goal.

    “Also, his ball for Curtis Jones’s goal was outstanding. Not many players see that and he was making these sorts of balls and passes all game. His vision is out of this world.”

    It's no secret that Salah's contract at Liverpool is due to expire at the end of the season, and replacing him on what would likely be a limited budget would be a tall order for the Reds' recruitment team. Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but Agbonlahor things Liverpool should pull out all the stops in order to keep its star attacker.

    “Mo Salah for me after Curtis Jones was outstanding in the game and Liverpool need to get him signed up," Agbonlahor added. “If it’s £450,000 a week, I don’t care what it is. They can’t afford to lose Mo Salah on a free transfer. Outstanding talent and still playing at a high level.”

