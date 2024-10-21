Open in App
    • Liverpool.com

    Liverpool's next 5 Premier League fixtures compared to Man City and Arsenal

    By Cameron Winstanley,

    2 days ago

    Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League following victory over Chelsea on Sunday ahead of a tough run into December .

    The Reds have been the early pacesetters under Arne Slot – winning seven from their first eight fixtures in the league. Slot got through arguably his biggest test since taking the Anfield job against Chelsea at the weekend, with his team battling to a hard-fought 2-1 win .

    But the contest against Enzo Maresca’s side was just the first in a number of major challenges for the credentials of his side this season. None more so than traveling to Arsenal next Sunday in what’s sure to be an engrossing matchup between two sides with title aspirations.

    Before the start of the season, not many would have predicted Liverpool’s place at the top of the pile but the next few games are sure to be a serious test in whether Slot’s Reds can be the real deal this campaign. The crammed fixture schedule sees Liverpool in action nine times before the start of December, despite November also hosting a two-week international break.

    Liverpool travels to Germany next to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League before one week later they look to continue their defense of the Carabao Cup away against Brighton & Hove Albion. Alongside a difficult run of games in the league, which sees them face the likes of Brighton and Aston Villa, Liverpool also takes on Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Champions League winners Real Madrid in Europe.

    The schedule also bares weight on the broad shoulders of Manchester City , who faces Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup, while also taking on Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon, Slot’s former side Feyenoord, and Czech champions Sparta Praha, in Europe, albeit it more straightforward games on paper.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3LSx_0wFP1tWO00

    Arsenal also features in the same amount of games as the two sides they trail in the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta’s side squandered the chance to mount serious pressure on City and Liverpool before they played the following day, as they were beaten 2-0 away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

    Aside from league duties, Arsenal host Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, Italian Scudetto winners Inter Milan and Sporting in their European outings. They also play in the Carabao Cup away at Championship outfit Preston North End.

    Liverpool’s next five Premier League games:

    Sunday 27th October: Arsenal (A)

    Saturday 2nd November: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

    Saturday 9th November: Aston Villa (H)

    Sunday 24th November: Southampton (A)

    Sunday 1st December: Manchester City (H)

    Manchester City’s next five Premier League games:

    Saturday 26th October: Southampton (H)

    Saturday 2nd November: Bournemouth (A)

    Saturday 9th November: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

    Saturday 23rd November: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

    Sunday 1st December: Liverpool (A)

    Arsenal’s next five Premier League games:

    Sunday 27th October: Liverpool (H)

    Saturday 2nd November: Newcastle United (A)

    Sunday 10th November: Chelsea (A)

    Saturday 23rd November: Nottingham Forest (H)

    Saturday 30th November: West Ham United (A)

