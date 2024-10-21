Open in App
    Rafa Benitez makes feelings on Arne Slot clear with Liverpool theory

    By Cameron Winstanley,

    2 days ago

    Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has given his thoughts on Arne Slot following comments from Andy Robertson .

    Liverpool came through one of its biggest challenges early in Slot’s tenure as the Reds won a hard-fought three points against Chelsea on Sunday. A first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead before Curtis Jones scored the winner just six minutes into the second half and only three minutes after Nicolas Jackson had leveled the scores.

    The Reds climbed back to the top of the Premier League following Manchester City ’s last-gasp winner against Wolves in the earlier kick-off on Sunday and a day after Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth. During Slot’s short spell at the club, the Reds have won 10 of 11 games so far this season and have been the early pacesetters.

    Analyzing Liverpool’s victory over another former club of his, Benitez appeared as a pundit on ‘Match of the Day’ where he gave his thoughts over a comment that Robertson made following the arrival of Slot. The left-back admitted that he and his teammates felt like they had to prove themselves all over again to the new manager despite winning all there is to win under Jurgen Klopp.

    “Really good. That means they have the competitive mentality and then you can see that they are going in the right direction,” Benitez said. “So I think they have a plan, they have an idea, they have the right mentality, they have confidence and I think they are doing really well.”

    The conversation turned to at what stage are the Reds considered title challengers given their exceptional start under the Dutchman. Slot has taken them to the top of the league despite a title battle seemingly unlikely at the beginning of the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuFAI_0wFMSBuT00

    Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy quipped “when they beat Arsenal next week,” while looking at ex-Gunners winger Theo Walcott, who laughed off the comment before giving his opinion on the team that Slot has transformed. “I feel like they’re (Liverpool) here to stay. They are really here to stay. They’ve got good balance like what we’ve been talking about.”

    Next up for Liverpool in the league is another major test of their title credentials as they travel to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side will be hungry to bounce back from defeat on the south coast but will have to do so without William Saliba, who was sent off against the Cherries and will be suspended next weekend.

    The trip to North London is the second of three away games the Reds have within the space of a week as they head to Germany on Wednesday to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League before one week later they head to face a buoyant Brighton & Hove Albion side in the Carabao Cup.

