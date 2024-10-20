Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Arsenal fans fume over Premier League 'agenda' after Liverpool and Man City decisions

    By Tom Malley,

    2 days ago

    Arsenal fans have taken social media by storm following VAR decisions in Sunday's Premier League games.

    The Gunners are still reeling after seeing William Saliba sent off during yesterday's 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth , where the center-back was shown a straight red card just 30 minutes into the tie after being deemed to deny a goal-scoring opportunity by VAR after dragging down Cherries striker Evanlison.

    Having initially been booked for his challenge on the Brazilian, VAR then recommended an on-field review of Saliba's foul, where referee Robert Jones eventually upgraded the yellow to a red card .

    If Arsenal fans weren't already mad enough, then VAR's decision not to send off Tosin Adarabioyo in Chelsea's clash with Liverpool at Anfield only made things worse, having seen an almost identical foul punished with a yellow card rather than a straight red.

    With Reds forward Diogo Jota looking to meet a long-ball over the top, the 27-year-old got himself in front of Adarabioyo just past the half-way line, yet fell to the ground under pressure from the Chelsea center-back.

    Replays of the incident, however, showed the ball heading towards the side of the pitch and out of play, suggesting a goal-scoring opportunity had not been denied and therefore allowing Adarabioyo to remain on the pitch.

    Either way, it sent Gunners supporters into overdrive on social media, leaving many to accuse the Premier League of having an agenda against Mikel Arteta's side after failing to act in the same manner for Adarabioyo' foul as it did for Saliba's the day before.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HQJr_0wEjQsVM00

    "Tosin Adarabioyo given a yellow card instead of a red for no reason other than the fact he doesn’t play for Arsenal Football Club," one Arsenal fan spat.

    "Tosin Adarabioyo not sent off after exactly the same foul as Saliba yesterday. UNBELIEVABLE," wrote another.

    "If Saliba got a red yesterday then Adarabioyo should get the same color today.. The inconsistencies is what gets the people mad, like what is the difference between yesterday’s red card and this yellow card?!?" a third added:

    A fourth social media user demanded the Premier League and its officials "to do better", while another claimed that if Saliba was sent off yesterday, then Adarabioyo should have been sent off today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USAlM_0wEjQsVM00

    Earlier in the day, Manchester City secured a last-gasp victory away to bottom side Wolves at Molineux , with John Stones popping up with another late goal for the reigning champions to secure a 2-1 victory.

    However, his winner wasn't without controversy , with referee Chris Kavanagh initially ruling the goal out after deeming Bernardo Silva to be in an offside position and in Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa's line of vision.

    VAR demanded the decision to be taken to an on-field review after believing Silva wasn’t in the line of vision and had no impact on the goalkeeper , to which Kavanagh eventually overturned his decision after watching a replay of the goal.

    It left one Arsenal fan claiming that the goal would have been disallowed had it been Arsenal in that situation. "I’m Arsenal so clearly I’m p***** off - but just like (Ruben) Dias and Stones wouldn’t walk for the Saliba challenge - if we scored that last minute goal it WOULD have been chalked off. Boring now - the PL is actually boring."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Virgil van Dijk explains what has 'definitely changed' since Arne Slot took over at Liverpool
    Liverpool.com9 hours ago
    Premier League issues statement after William Saliba red card hands Liverpool boost
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Arne Slot will soon be forced to make Liverpool U-turn after Curtis Jones masterclass
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Liverpool is about to bust Premier League myth as Arne Slot faces 7-game reckoning
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool's FSG owners have changed almost beyond recognition in recent years
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Liverpool transfer news as Arne Slot 'leads Dortmund' for wonderkid and Xabi Alonso favorite wanted
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Ex-Liverpool star speaks out on why he ruined young fan's big moment at Anfield
    Liverpool.com11 hours ago
    Full Liverpool squad vs RB Leipzig confirmed as Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley decisions made
    Liverpool.com3 hours ago
    Virgil van Dijk gives Liverpool contract update and makes stance clear under Arne Slot
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Fans hold up poignant banner at Anfield during Liverpool vs Chelsea clash
    Liverpool.com3 hours ago
    Liverpool legend Alan Hansen celebrates emotional return to former club after health scare
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Steven Gerrard fumes after latest Saudi Pro League setback as Liverpool legend makes feelings clear
    Liverpool.com10 hours ago
    Darwin Nunez showing up Declan Rice sums up importance of Liverpool striker's big change
    Liverpool.com11 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool as Reece James decision made amid double suspension
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in agreement after Liverpool beat Chelsea
    Liverpool.com13 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Every Liverpool player available vs Chelsea as four out amid Alexis Mac Allister worry
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    5 things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of Champions League fixture including Luis Diaz chat
    Liverpool.com7 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern17 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Richard Keys makes bizarre Liverpool penalty claim amid Mohamed Salah allegation
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Liverpool given definitive Anthony Gordon transfer answer once and for all
    Liverpool.com3 hours ago
    Jamie Carragher explains Liverpool dressing room reaction to costly Arsenal slip up
    Liverpool.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy