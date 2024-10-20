Arsenal fans fume over Premier League 'agenda' after Liverpool and Man City decisions

Arsenal fans have taken social media by storm following VAR decisions in Sunday's Premier League games.

The Gunners are still reeling after seeing William Saliba sent off during yesterday's 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth , where the center-back was shown a straight red card just 30 minutes into the tie after being deemed to deny a goal-scoring opportunity by VAR after dragging down Cherries striker Evanlison.

Having initially been booked for his challenge on the Brazilian, VAR then recommended an on-field review of Saliba's foul, where referee Robert Jones eventually upgraded the yellow to a red card .

If Arsenal fans weren't already mad enough, then VAR's decision not to send off Tosin Adarabioyo in Chelsea's clash with Liverpool at Anfield only made things worse, having seen an almost identical foul punished with a yellow card rather than a straight red.

With Reds forward Diogo Jota looking to meet a long-ball over the top, the 27-year-old got himself in front of Adarabioyo just past the half-way line, yet fell to the ground under pressure from the Chelsea center-back.

Replays of the incident, however, showed the ball heading towards the side of the pitch and out of play, suggesting a goal-scoring opportunity had not been denied and therefore allowing Adarabioyo to remain on the pitch.

Either way, it sent Gunners supporters into overdrive on social media, leaving many to accuse the Premier League of having an agenda against Mikel Arteta's side after failing to act in the same manner for Adarabioyo' foul as it did for Saliba's the day before.

"Tosin Adarabioyo given a yellow card instead of a red for no reason other than the fact he doesn’t play for Arsenal Football Club," one Arsenal fan spat.

"Tosin Adarabioyo not sent off after exactly the same foul as Saliba yesterday. UNBELIEVABLE," wrote another.

"If Saliba got a red yesterday then Adarabioyo should get the same color today.. The inconsistencies is what gets the people mad, like what is the difference between yesterday’s red card and this yellow card?!?" a third added:

A fourth social media user demanded the Premier League and its officials "to do better", while another claimed that if Saliba was sent off yesterday, then Adarabioyo should have been sent off today.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City secured a last-gasp victory away to bottom side Wolves at Molineux , with John Stones popping up with another late goal for the reigning champions to secure a 2-1 victory.

However, his winner wasn't without controversy , with referee Chris Kavanagh initially ruling the goal out after deeming Bernardo Silva to be in an offside position and in Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa's line of vision.

VAR demanded the decision to be taken to an on-field review after believing Silva wasn’t in the line of vision and had no impact on the goalkeeper , to which Kavanagh eventually overturned his decision after watching a replay of the goal.

It left one Arsenal fan claiming that the goal would have been disallowed had it been Arsenal in that situation. "I’m Arsenal so clearly I’m p***** off - but just like (Ruben) Dias and Stones wouldn’t walk for the Saliba challenge - if we scored that last minute goal it WOULD have been chalked off. Boring now - the PL is actually boring."