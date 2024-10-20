Arne Slot change instantly pays off as Liverpool handed Darwin Nunez boost - 5 talking points

ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL // Liverpool has retaken the lead in the Premier League table after it beat Chelsea at Anfield. In an entertaining game, Curtis Jones proved to be the difference as Arne Slot got his tactical plan right.

On a busy afternoon for the officials, Tosin Adarabioyo was perhaps a touch fortunate that Levi Colwill was covering him when he hauled down William Saliba. It wasn't that much different to William Saliba's sending off for Arsenal at Bournemouth — but there was, just about, some cover.

Colwill wasn't so lucky when he clipped Curtis Jones inside the penalty area, bringing the Liverpool number 17 down around 10 yards from goal. Mohamed Salah tucked away the resultant spot kick.

Jones thought he had won a second penalty when he was brought down by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. After a VAR review on the pitchside monitor, that was overturned with the Spaniard having got a touch on the ball.

And VAR was needed once more in the second half as Nicolas Jackson put the ball into the back of the net. He was initially ruled offside but on second viewing, was marginally on. 1-1, and game on.

It was only level for a matter of minutes with Salah's superb cross finding the path of Jones after a late burst into the box. Having taken a few too many touches in the final third at times earlier in the game, he put the ball in this time. Here are the five things Liverpool.com spotted as the game unfolded.

Curtis Jones impressive as rotation really begins?

It has been quite the week for Jones, who was called up to the England national team squad again, only to then head home early because of his partner, Saffie, being set to give birth to the couple's first child.

If he is lacking sleep with a newborn in the house, it wasn't showing here. He was excellent, though, a little like Dominik Szoboszlai, he should have just let fly a few more times when in good positions.

Jones won one penalty and could easily have got a second too. He then scored the winning goal. In for Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool didn't miss the Argentine's guile in the center of the field.

Arne Slot fumes at referee John Brooks

Arne Slot was booked for kicking a ball away in disgust when the referee John Brooks failed to award a free-kick to Salah, it wasn't long after that when the official pointed for a penalty. Brooks just about got all the major decisions right, though there were plenty of smaller dubious ones. And regardless, that won't help Diogo Jota, who was forced off with an injury following Tosin's foul.

With Liverpool ahead, the frustration directed at the officials — from the home dugout and the stands — seemed to subside. It briefly returned after the second Jones claim for a spot kick was overruled. That, and the red card, were just about the right calls, though there were the finest of margins that determined that.

Luis Diaz plan pays off

Might this be a good system moving forward? Luis Diaz and Mac Allister both have to travel large distances for international duty — Alisson Becker and Wataru Endo too — and none of them were involved from the off. When you have to put in so many miles, that is perhaps not the worst plan. (Chelsea seemingly thought that too with the benching of Enzo Fernandez).

Diaz has been excellent this season and could perhaps get the next two fixtures — RB Leipzig and then Arsenal — before Gakpo might come in for the double-header with Brighton. Slot has two quality options in that position, so he might as well use them. After the lethargy of Nottingham Forest after the last international break, this was much more energetic.

Caoimhin Kelleher stands up well

With Alisson set for a period on the sidelines, Liverpool will need to rely on Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman has done it many times before — and having spoken openly about wanting to be a number one, this run of matches is a chance to really underline why his ambitions are more than realistic.

He confidently played out from the back here and decisively came out for a couple of crosses. He doesn't command his box in the same way that Alisson Becker does. Then again, who does? He couldn't keep a clean sheet but played his part here.

All-action Darwin Nunez

With Jota having to come off following his injury, Darwin Nunez was called for. The Uruguayan took no time to settle, spraying a perfect ball into the path of Cody Gakpo and running back to put the hard yards in defensively for his team.

It was a really good showing from the 25-year-old striker, thrust into the action unexpectedly. If Jota is out for any period of time, he will be needed to step up and put in a few more performances like this one. Just as well, then, that he wasn't sent off when putting in some risky tackles when already on a booking.

There wasn't loads of chances for him to score but he put the defensive work in and created space in which others could thrive. It was all-action, exactly what Slot wants, and one of the factors behind an important victory.