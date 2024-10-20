Open in App
    Gary Neville has theory why Tosin Adarabioyo escaped red card vs Liverpool after Arsenal decision

    By Tom Malley,

    2 days ago

    Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo escaped an early sending off in Sunday's clash with Liverpool after pulling down Diogo Jota inside his own half.

    The Blues defender looked certain to be sent off for the foul in which he was the last man, yet he escaped with just a booking to the despair of the majority inside Anfield .

    With Jota looking to meet a long-ball over the top, the 27-year-old got himself in front of Adarabioyo just past the half-way line, yet fell to the ground under pressure from the Chelsea center-back.

    Replays of the incident, however, showed the ball heading towards the side of the pitch and out of play, suggesting a goal-scoring opportunity had not been denied and therefore allowing Adarabioyo to remain on the pitch.

    Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of the game, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville had an interesting theory as to why Adarabioyo was allowed to remain on the pitch.

    "The other center-back is close enough to him and the ball is going the other way," the 49-year-old said. "I think (Arne) Slot wants a red card but I think he will realize when he watches it back that it's not."

    Also providing insight into the situation was former Premier League referee Mike Dean, who added: "It is completely different compared to yesterday ( William Saliba for Arsenal ). The ball is going towards the assistant on the far side. It is the right decision."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Umzlm_0wEeWlM000

    Jota, who was visibly in pain following Adarbioyo's challenge in which the Chelsea star landed on his ribs, was eventually taken off through injury just 20 minutes later, being replaced by Darwin Nunez in attack.

    It came shortly after Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead with a 29th-minute penalty after Levi Colwill kicked Reds midfielder Curtis Jones inside the box.

    You can follow all the latest updates from the game with our live blog here .

