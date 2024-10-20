Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    'I gave up Christmas to watch 38 Liverpool games in a week and couldn't believe what I saw'

    By Connor O'Neill,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcZK4_0wEQX9ci00

    Ahead of the clash at Anfield, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has shared a curious anecdote from his past, revealing that after retiring as a player in 2017 he once dedicated an entire Christmas period to studying Liverpool's tactics .

    The Italian brings his side to Anfield today, with both sides having started the season well. Ahead of the game, Maresca recounted his intensive football-watching marathon.

    "It was Christmas, I still remember," he said. "I was watching different kinds of work to understand and see how the best teams think."

    He took it a step further, delving deep into the Reds' style under Jurgen Klopp .

    "It was four or five years ago. I'd finished playing and started as a manager. I watched 38 games of Liverpool in one week - to study and analyse how they were with their previous manager, in terms of the pressing and this kind of thing."

    Maresca expressed deep knowledge of the Liverpool players, owing to his extensive research. "So I really know Liverpool players because I watched them many, many, many times. That team, the first one, two, three years of Klopp, and the way they were pressing was especially good because of Salah, (Roberto) Firmino and (Sadio) Mane ."

    He also praised Mohamed Salah for his exceptional work rate, both with and without possession.

    "Not only on the ball. It was off the ball, the way they were aggressive was something unbelievable. I really like Salah not only because he is good on the ball but because he's fantastic off it."

    Liverpool.com says: Maresca has clearly done his homework on Liverpool, although the Reds are a slightly different beat under Arne Slot. No doubt he will have watched some of the Reds' more recent games as well though.

    Chelsea has made a decent start under the Italian, and there's no doubt they will pose Liverpool's toughest test yet this season. If the Reds can come through today's game still sitting at the top of the Premier League, it will be a very good sign for the rest of the campaign.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liverpool legend Alan Hansen celebrates emotional return to former club after health scare
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Arne Slot will soon be forced to make Liverpool U-turn after Curtis Jones masterclass
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Jamie Carragher deletes Howard Webb question fuelling Arsenal red card conspiracy theory
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in USA and UK - TV channel, live stream, time
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Ex-Liverpool star speaks out on why he ruined young fan's big moment at Anfield
    Liverpool.comlast hour
    Liverpool transfer news as Arne Slot 'leads Dortmund' for wonderkid and Xabi Alonso favorite wanted
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool's FSG owners have changed almost beyond recognition in recent years
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Is Jarred Gillett a Liverpool fan? Premier League referee behind Arsenal VAR call
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Every Liverpool player available vs Chelsea as four out amid Alexis Mac Allister worry
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    My biggest Xabi Alonso worry could come true with new Man City plan Liverpool fans will hate
    Liverpool.com7 hours ago
    Richard Keys makes bizarre Liverpool penalty claim amid Mohamed Salah allegation
    Liverpool.com15 hours ago
    'I played nearly 500 games for Liverpool and I wasn't impressed by Chelsea win at all'
    Liverpool.com22 hours ago
    Virgil van Dijk gives Liverpool contract update and makes stance clear under Arne Slot
    Liverpool.com23 hours ago
    Everything Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said after Liverpool loss in Premier League
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer all agree on Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in agreement after Liverpool beat Chelsea
    Liverpool.com4 hours ago
    Jamie Carragher explains Liverpool dressing room reaction to costly Arsenal slip up
    Liverpool.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy