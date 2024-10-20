Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool as Reece James decision made amid double suspension

Liverpool is back in action following the international break today, and it will need to be ready to step things up as Chelsea visits Merseyside .

Arne Slot’s side sits proudly at the top of the Premier League after claiming six wins from seven, although it will be expecting Manchester City to have moved ahead by the time kick-off arrives at Anfield. There will be a chance to move four points clear of Arsenal though ahead of next weekend’s trip to north London following the Gunners’ defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday .

The Reds will know they’re in for their toughest test of the season so far today. Having tasted defeat in their first game of the season against City, Enzo Maresca’s side has gone unbeaten ever since, and could narrow the gap to Liverpool to just one point with a win today.

The Blues though do have some big-name absentees to contend with, especially in defense. Both Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella will be missing today, having already picked up five yellow cards in just seven games this season.

Summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo will be expected to deputize for Fofana alongside Levi Colwill at the heart of the defense, while Renato Veiga should come in for Cucurella at left-back. Robert Sanchez will start in goal, with Filip Jorgensen’s eye injury ruling out any suggestions of a change from the Blues.

Reece James could be back in contention after returning to training last week. Given his injury record though, Chelsea will no doubt be cautious over bringing him back too quickly, so Malo Gusto will likely continue at right-back.

The usual midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will almost certainly get the nod, and will be tasked with keeping Ryan Gravenberch quiet. The Dutchman has been in sensational form so far this season, although he will face a real test of his credentials in his new No.6 role over the next few games.

There’s little doubt over Cole Palmer’s place in the side, with the England international likely to be flanked by his compatriots Noni Madueka and Jadon Sancho. The latter has been showing a return to form since joining Chelsea on loan, proving Jurgen Klopp right in his summation of Manchester United’s handling of the player .

The only remaining question in Chelsea’s team comes up front, where Maresca will need to decide between Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. The former has been preferred for the most part so far, so should get the nod again at Anfield.

Chelsea predicted team vs Liverpool: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Veiga; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.