Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool as Reece James decision made amid double suspension

    By James Findlater,

    2 days ago

    Liverpool is back in action following the international break today, and it will need to be ready to step things up as Chelsea visits Merseyside .

    Arne Slot’s side sits proudly at the top of the Premier League after claiming six wins from seven, although it will be expecting Manchester City to have moved ahead by the time kick-off arrives at Anfield. There will be a chance to move four points clear of Arsenal though ahead of next weekend’s trip to north London following the Gunners’ defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday .

    The Reds will know they’re in for their toughest test of the season so far today. Having tasted defeat in their first game of the season against City, Enzo Maresca’s side has gone unbeaten ever since, and could narrow the gap to Liverpool to just one point with a win today.

    The Blues though do have some big-name absentees to contend with, especially in defense. Both Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella will be missing today, having already picked up five yellow cards in just seven games this season.

    Summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo will be expected to deputize for Fofana alongside Levi Colwill at the heart of the defense, while Renato Veiga should come in for Cucurella at left-back. Robert Sanchez will start in goal, with Filip Jorgensen’s eye injury ruling out any suggestions of a change from the Blues.

    Reece James could be back in contention after returning to training last week. Given his injury record though, Chelsea will no doubt be cautious over bringing him back too quickly, so Malo Gusto will likely continue at right-back.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWfe2_0wEPeAO800

    The usual midfield duo of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will almost certainly get the nod, and will be tasked with keeping Ryan Gravenberch quiet. The Dutchman has been in sensational form so far this season, although he will face a real test of his credentials in his new No.6 role over the next few games.

    There’s little doubt over Cole Palmer’s place in the side, with the England international likely to be flanked by his compatriots Noni Madueka and Jadon Sancho. The latter has been showing a return to form since joining Chelsea on loan, proving Jurgen Klopp right in his summation of Manchester United’s handling of the player .

    The only remaining question in Chelsea’s team comes up front, where Maresca will need to decide between Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. The former has been preferred for the most part so far, so should get the nod again at Anfield.

    Chelsea predicted team vs Liverpool: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Veiga; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liverpool legend Alan Hansen celebrates emotional return to former club after health scare
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Arne Slot will soon be forced to make Liverpool U-turn after Curtis Jones masterclass
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Jamie Carragher deletes Howard Webb question fuelling Arsenal red card conspiracy theory
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in USA and UK - TV channel, live stream, time
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Liverpool transfer news as Arne Slot 'leads Dortmund' for wonderkid and Xabi Alonso favorite wanted
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool's FSG owners have changed almost beyond recognition in recent years
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Is Jarred Gillett a Liverpool fan? Premier League referee behind Arsenal VAR call
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Every Liverpool player available vs Chelsea as four out amid Alexis Mac Allister worry
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Liverpool has 3 players missing for Chelsea fixture with more doubts for Arne Slot
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    My biggest Xabi Alonso worry could come true with new Man City plan Liverpool fans will hate
    Liverpool.com7 hours ago
    Richard Keys makes bizarre Liverpool penalty claim amid Mohamed Salah allegation
    Liverpool.com15 hours ago
    Darwin Nunez showing up Declan Rice sums up importance of Liverpool striker's big change
    Liverpool.com2 hours ago
    'I played nearly 500 games for Liverpool and I wasn't impressed by Chelsea win at all'
    Liverpool.com22 hours ago
    Virgil van Dijk gives Liverpool contract update and makes stance clear under Arne Slot
    Liverpool.com23 hours ago
    Everything Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said after Liverpool loss in Premier League
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer all agree on Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Mainz fans turn on Jurgen Klopp as blunt message unveiled to Liverpool legend
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in agreement after Liverpool beat Chelsea
    Liverpool.com4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy