Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Virgil van Dijk attitude behind the scenes after Liverpool defender is criticized

    By Tom Malley,

    2 days ago

    Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised Virgil van Dijk for his impact both on and off the pitch so far this season .

    The Reds captain has played a crucial role in helping his side climb to the top of the Premier League with five clean sheets in seven games, while he even grabbed himself a goal in the 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League last month.

    And despite continued discussion surrounding his long-term future as his Liverpool contract winds down , Van Dijk has continued to perform to the highest standard for his club, warranting notable praise from his new manager.

    However, it isn't just his on-field performances which have impressed Slot, with the 46-year-old also noting the remarkable impact Van Dijk is having in training sessions and behind the scenes.

    Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Slot said: "He has been crucial for us. From what you guys see on the pitch, we all see how good he still is and how much he contributes to our offensive style.

    "What you guys don't see and I do is how important he is in the sessions, he is loud, brings quality to it. What you see at the weekend, I see in the week and that is what you want to see. He is definitely our leader."

    Slot was also keen to stand up for Van Dijk following recent criticism aimed towards the 33-year-old after his early return from international duty with the Netherlands, having been sent off in last week's 1-1 draw with Hungary .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6ayJ_0wBwM3jC00

    "If you are not from Holland [criticism] might be a surprise but in Holland the Dutch media is all about that!" Slot explained. "I exaggerate a bit but if there is a chance to criticize someone, Dutch people in general will find a way [to do it].

    "I don't think he [Van Dijk] deserved this because he played some very good games for the Dutch national team [recently]. It's a surprise to hear criticism of Virgil because if you are in this schedule with this fixture, it is completely normal that you have a few days off [when possible].

    "Some other Dutch players didn't join because they were tired, so how on Earth can you criticize a player that has played every game for us and played at the Euros? That's Dutch media."

    Van Dijk's early return to Merseyside this week , however, will be good news for Liverpool fans as the Reds prepare to take on Chelsea in a crunch Premier League clash this weekend, with the club captain set to be ready and raring to go following an extra few days of rest .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Naby Keita shows true colors as message to Liverpool fans underlines where loyalties lie
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Gianfranco Zola makes promise to Liverpool fans as Federico Chiesa rated
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in USA and UK - TV channel, live stream, time
    Liverpool.com5 hours ago
    'Next Angel Di Maria' shares Liverpool transfer dream as FSG put on notice
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Alan Shearer and Paul Merson disagree on Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool legend Alan Hansen celebrates emotional return to former club after health scare
    Liverpool.com18 minutes ago
    Howard Webb clears up 'crazy' controversial Arsenal and Liverpool referee decision
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    What happened to Liverpool's only 2 American players including Premier League cult hero
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'I gave up Christmas to watch 38 Liverpool games in a week and couldn't believe what I saw'
    Liverpool.com5 hours ago
    Why Alexis Mac Allister missed Liverpool training ahead of Chelsea clash
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti drops Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool transfer hint
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    'We support Liverpool more than 5000 miles away - millions of us are going through same thing'
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Reason Liverpool is wearing special edition shirts for Chelsea fixture
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Arne Slot responds to Liverpool contract question - 'Good thing you asked'
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Jurgen Klopp role at Leeds United questioned after former Liverpool boss agrees new role
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are ruining football - and one signing makes it clear
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    I know what it's like to be wanted by Real Madrid - this is my Trent Alexander-Arnold prediction
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy