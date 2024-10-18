Virgil van Dijk attitude behind the scenes after Liverpool defender is criticized

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised Virgil van Dijk for his impact both on and off the pitch so far this season .

The Reds captain has played a crucial role in helping his side climb to the top of the Premier League with five clean sheets in seven games, while he even grabbed himself a goal in the 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League last month.

And despite continued discussion surrounding his long-term future as his Liverpool contract winds down , Van Dijk has continued to perform to the highest standard for his club, warranting notable praise from his new manager.

However, it isn't just his on-field performances which have impressed Slot, with the 46-year-old also noting the remarkable impact Van Dijk is having in training sessions and behind the scenes.

Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, Slot said: "He has been crucial for us. From what you guys see on the pitch, we all see how good he still is and how much he contributes to our offensive style.

"What you guys don't see and I do is how important he is in the sessions, he is loud, brings quality to it. What you see at the weekend, I see in the week and that is what you want to see. He is definitely our leader."

Slot was also keen to stand up for Van Dijk following recent criticism aimed towards the 33-year-old after his early return from international duty with the Netherlands, having been sent off in last week's 1-1 draw with Hungary .

"If you are not from Holland [criticism] might be a surprise but in Holland the Dutch media is all about that!" Slot explained. "I exaggerate a bit but if there is a chance to criticize someone, Dutch people in general will find a way [to do it].

"I don't think he [Van Dijk] deserved this because he played some very good games for the Dutch national team [recently]. It's a surprise to hear criticism of Virgil because if you are in this schedule with this fixture, it is completely normal that you have a few days off [when possible].

"Some other Dutch players didn't join because they were tired, so how on Earth can you criticize a player that has played every game for us and played at the Euros? That's Dutch media."

Van Dijk's early return to Merseyside this week , however, will be good news for Liverpool fans as the Reds prepare to take on Chelsea in a crunch Premier League clash this weekend, with the club captain set to be ready and raring to go following an extra few days of rest .