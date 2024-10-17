Liverpool and Arne Slot might have received another Mohamed Salah boost

Even without Mohamed Salah , Egypt managed to book their spot at the next Africa Cup of Nations, a development that could be a boon for Liverpool.

Salah was sidelined for Egypt's 1-0 victory in Mauritania on Tuesday due to concerns about potential injury risks from the artificial pitch. The 32-year-old had previously scored in the 2-0 win over the same team in Cairo last Friday, after which Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan labeled Mauritania's defensive tactics as "violent".

Post-match on Tuesday, Hassan disclosed that Liverpool had shared their worries about Salah possibly sustaining an injury, with particular anxiety over his back and knee. With Liverpool contending across multiple competitions and facing a packed fixture list, including seven matches in just 20 days starting with Sunday's Premier League clash against a high-flying Chelsea side, Salah's fitness is paramount for the Reds.

And now, with Egypt's early qualification for AFCON, which will be held in Morocco this coming December and January, there might be an opportunity for Salah to get some rest during the upcoming international fixtures.

Egypt will wrap up their qualification programme with a match against Cape Verde on November 11, followed by a home game against Botswana eight days later. The only remaining fixtures during the current Premier League season are set for next March when they face off against Ethiopia and Sierra Leone in World Cup qualifiers.

After four out of their ten games in the six-team group, Egypt currently sits at the top. Salah's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but it seems he is keen to extend his stay. Negotiations with Liverpool are still in progress.