Arne Slot holding daily meetings over Darwin Nunez problem Jurgen Klopp couldn't solve

Arne Slot is reportedly holding daily meetings with Darwin Nunez over his tendency to be caught in offside positions . The striker was flagged offside 33 times during the 2023-24 season - five more times than any other player in the league - despite only starting 22 matches.

It is clear that Slot is yet to be won over by the Uruguay striker, who has lined up in just one of Liverpool's seven league games so far this season. The Daily Mail reports that Slot shares the same concerns that Jurgen Klopp had about Nunez, with the pair said to be frustrated by Nunez's off-the-ball work.

And the report says that, as a result of this, Slot is conducting daily meetings with Nunez, alongside the likes of Johnny Heitinga, Aaron Briggs and Sipke Hulshoff, where the focus is on improving Nunez's off-the-ball runs as well as high pressing with the help of video analysis.

The report adds that Diogo Jota's off-the-ball work is one of the reasons that he has been preferred to Nunez by Slot in the early stages of the campaign, and the same also applied in previous seasons when Jurgen Klopp sometimes used Cody Gakpo and Roberto Firmino as a false nine.

It is also reported that Nunez thrives off affection and is very much a confidence player, so it will be a challenge for him to raise his game enough to oust Jota in the team while he currently feels as though he is very much Slot's second-choice striker.

Nunez returned for Uruguay during the international break after having his international ban temporarily suspended on appeal. However, it proved to be a disappointing return as Uruguay picked up just one point from two matches in World Cup qualifying, losing 1-0 to Peru before a goalless draw with Ecuador.

Prior to Nunez's ban being suspended, Liverpool boss Slot had said that he thought it would be a good thing if Nunez could return for his country. "Ideally for me he would have gone over there," said Slot before the ban was overturned. "I don’t think it is a good thing for a player to be suspended. It’s a good thing for a player to go and see his team-mates, get energy and some playing time."

Nunez was handed a five-match international ban for his involvement in a brawl between Uruguay players and Colombia fans during the Copa America, but his case has since been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which has lifted the suspension while the details are being reviewed.