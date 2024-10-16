Diogo Jota hooked in Portugal draw as teammate says - 'The goals were missing'

It proved to be a frustrating night for Diogo Jota and Portugal as they were held by a resilient Scotland in the Nations League.

The Liverpool forward was handed a rare opportunity by Roberto Martinez as he started at Hampden Park, although his inclusion didn’t have the desired effect as Portugal was held to a goalless draw, missing the chance to qualify for the competition’s quarter-finals.

Reds teammates Andy Robertson and Ben Doak ended the night much happier, with Scotland picking up their first point in Group A1 to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation to League B.

The frustration was clear to see from Portugal’s side though, with Cristiano Ronaldo left fuming as he stormed off the pitch at the end of the game , gesturing wildly to the referee and the Scottish crowd.

Having had to make do with a place on the bench against Poland on Saturday, Jota was handed a chance to impress from the start as Martinez rung the changes, but the Liverpool star failed to convince before he was brought off just after the hour mark.

The 27-year-old’s performance has not been met well by the Portuguese media, with A Bola and ZeroZero both awarding him a 4/10 in their ratings. Explaining the problems their nation faced, Jota’s teammate Joao Palhinha felt they still did enough to claim a win in Glasgow.

"The goals were missing. We deserved to get something more out of this game,” Palhinha told O Jogo .

“It's always been difficult to play here in Scotland. We controlled the game clearly, we deserved more than a draw, but we have to highlight what we've been doing in the Nations League and we hope to decide the qualification in November."

Liverpool.com says: Not Jota’s best night, but let’s be honest, he shouldn’t have to be playing second fiddle to Ronaldo at this stage . Martinez’s loyalty to the 39-year-old is more than a little strange at this point considering how often he’s found lacking in big games now.

That outburst from him at the end of the game was just embarrassing – he had no one to blame but himself for not seeing off a side that had not picked up a single point in the Nations League up until that point. In fact, anyone who watched the game will know that Scotland actually had the best chance to win it, with Scott McTominay spurning a golden chance after heading straight at the goalkeeper.