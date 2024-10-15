Liverpool could sign 'Serbian Lionel Messi' if it can beat Man City and Jurgen Klopp's old club

Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window. But Arne Slot could now apparently be eyeing up a move for the "next Lionel Messi" .

What might at first seem like a potentially radical departure from existing transfer policy is actually pretty in line with the limited moves that Liverpool has made so far under Slot . Aside from Federico Chiesa , all of the business has been distinctly future-focused.

Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili , the only other first-team addition (he'll join next summer), is 24 and no doubt slated as the long-term Alisson heir. A little further down the age groups, Liverpool used the summer to add highly-rated prospects Rio Ngumoha and Alvin Ayman from Premier League rivals.

Andrija Maksimovic, the "Serbian Messi", probably slots somewhere in between Mamardashvili and the two teenagers. Just 17 himself, he would be unlikely to walk straight into the Liverpool first team, but nor would he expect to be spending much time in the Academy categories.

Maksimovic recently became the second-youngest ever Serbia debutant, appearing at the weekend at the age of just 17 years and 4 months. He's also got some Champions League experience to his name with Red Star Belgrade.

With that résumé, it's no surprise that some of the top clubs are starting to circle for the left-footed attacking midfielder (look no further for the cause of the Messi comparisons). Per Fussball Transfers , citing Sky, Liverpool is among the clubs taking an interest.

Maksimovic is contracted until 2027, and it's thought that a deal could be done for around $16m (£13m/€15m). That's notably less than Liverpool once paid for Lazar Markovic, another promising young Serbian, way back in 2014.

Suffice to say that particular transfer did not end well. But in the current market, and with the premium that would instantly attach to Maksimovic should he come to Anfield , Liverpool would be unlikely to make much of a loss if they pressed ahead with a move.

First, though, they would have to beat off stiff competition, including from Jurgen Klopp's old club. Borussia Dortmund is believed to have inquired with Red Star about a possible transfer. Meanwhile, Manchester City is also on the scene. Juventus is interested as well.

For Liverpool and Manchester City, a deal could not be arranged until the summer, by which time Maksimovic will be 18. It could be one to keep an eye on.

Liverpool.com says: You don't attract attention from Liverpool and Manchester City without having something about you. Likewise, Borussia Dortmund has long been considered a good destination for young talent.

It goes without saying that the Messi moniker is a bit much, but that's the case whenever it is applied. The hope among his suitors will be that Maksimovic becomes his own player, and a very good one at that.