Liverpool talent scares $98m Man City man as warning sent before Cristiano Ronaldo meeting

Liverpool starlet Ben Doak , who is spending this season on loan at Middlesbrough , impressed for his country, Scotland, against Croatia last week. Later today, he could come up against Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo .

Scotland, currently bottom of its UEFA Nations League group, is set to host Portugal at Hampden Park. And after a good showing last time out, Liverpool youngster Doak is pushing for another start on the wing.

Josko Gvardiol, the $98m (£77m/€90m) defender signed by Manchester City from RB Leipzig in 2022, was given a tough time by Doak's dribbling. He just lacked a final pass or shot on too many occasions and couldn't quite punish the Croatian but the hope is that will come with time. His ability to beat players is certainly exciting, even if the goals and assists will need to arrive.

"Physically, he’s ready, yeah, for sure," Scotland boss Steve Clarke said. "It’s just whether I choose to start him or not, that will be my choice. Physically, he’s fine. Like I said, the boys are recovering. The period between the games is very short, so you spend most of these two days just recovering.

"I’ll assess the squad later. We’ll speak to the medics. We’ll speak to the sports science guys who tell you how much they’ve run and how many sprints they’ve made and then we’ll make a decision on that."

Clarke is also keen not to overhype the former Celtic player. Doak departed Liverpool on a temporary basis this summer but he will have to really explode in the final third for him to be properly in the reckoning under Arne Slot when he returns. There is a huge amount of talent there, but it might take some time to unlock it.

"You’ve always got the balancing act," Clarke acknowledged. "We know Ben is a talent. We want him here for the next 15 years, not the next 15 months. As I always say, don’t put too much pressure on him — he’s just a young man.

"He will make mistakes in the game, he will do some really good things in the game. It’s to get the balance right between giving Ben the opportunity to play, because he’s more than capable of taking them, but also making sure we protect him a little bit and we don’t overhype.

"Sometimes, maybe in the past, there have been players that have been a little bit overhyped that don’t fulfill their potential. The most important thing for Ben is that he fulfills his potential, and if we can help him do that, that’s what we’ll try and do."

Liverpool.com says: If Doak can find the final ball and shot more frequently, he is going to be a devastatingly effective winger. That's the only thing he is missing at the moment but at 18, there is still plenty of time for it to click.