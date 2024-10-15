Liverpool duo criticized amid 'hopeless' performance as 'sloppy' Arne Slot favorite called out

Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have both started the season brilliantly at club level but the pair had a night to forget against Germany as the Netherlands — minus the suspended Virgil van Dijk — fell to a 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Nations League.

Stuttgart forward Jamie Leweling, making his debut for Germany, scored the only goal of the game for Julian Nagelsmann's side. Van Dijk was missing after he was sent off against Hungary last week, with the Netherlands struggling in his absence.

The Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad labeled the game "one of the worst" for the Dutch in recent memory and even called it "embarrassingly weak". Going even further it stated: the Netherlands "looked at times like an amateur team on a Sunday morning, still sleepy from a wild night out before".

Gravenberch was among the individuals to be criticized for his performance, though far less harshly than Quinten Timber and Tijjani Reijnders. Both Gravenberch and Gakpo came off in the second half in Munich, replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida and Jeremie Frimpong respectively.

Elsewhere, Football Oranje wasn't impressed by Gravenberch's "sloppy performance" against Germany. The Liverpool midfielder, it said, could "barely string a pass together" for the Netherlands in what was a difficult showing. He got a 5/10 rating while Gakpo was given just 4.5.

Finally, Voetbal International gave Gravenberch and Gakpo the same scores, noting that the Netherlands as a whole were "literally hopeless" in the first half. Gravenberch only gave possession away four times but wasn't hugely involved in the game. He will return to Merseyside this week with a drive to put right that international disappointment when Liverpool plays Chelsea at the weekend.

Liverpool.com says: Sometimes games like these happen. Gravenberch will be determined not to let it get in the way of his Liverpool form and a swift return to Premier League action should help that.

Sunday's game against Chelsea will be the biggest test of Gravenberch in that number six role so far and so a strong showing will go a long way to allay any fears that he might come unstuck against the better sides. Gakpo, meanwhile, will hope to start given that Luis Diaz is still to play his second game of the international break for Colombia in South America.