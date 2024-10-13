Liverpool dodged a bullet by missing out on Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid star's latest antics

Kylian Mbappe appears to be adopting a tactic used by the likes of NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry - and has maybe shown why he would never have been a good fit with Liverpool .

Mbappe has angered French national team fans after not joining up with the team ahead of their Nations League games with Israel and Belgium - with a lack of match fitness cited as the reason why. Instead, Mbappe has been seen enjoying time away while spending time on vacation in Sweden.

This is despite Mbappe playing two games for Real Madrid after coming back from a minor injury, with some believing him to not want to risk his fitness ahead of his return to Los Blancos.

Intriguingly, French outlet Foot Mercato has also reported that Mbappe has made France aware that he will only play in vital matches for the national team - with him wanting to compete for the Balon d'Or, and that he is not overly concerned about upsetting those who question his decision.

It's fair to wonder how this kind of attitude would have sat with Liverpool fans, with the Frenchman potentially even taking the same tactic for Real Madrid games that he deems are not 'vital'. If the reports are true, Mbappe could miss games, such as cup competition games, in order to keep himself fully fit and enhance his numbers in the big competitions to give himself a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Mbappe appears to be limiting his game time so that he's able to remain fit, similarly as NBA stars such as James have done in the last few years - missing time due to 'load management'.

The idea of load management being introduced into soccer is not new, with head coaches, especially in the Premier League, being unhappy with the sheer amount of games in which they are asked to play.

Mbappe has scored five goals in eight games in La Liga so far, and fans will eagerly anticipate to see if he's rested in games going forward - potentially going on more in-season holidays.

Liverpool.com says: "For as much as Kylian Mbappe was linked to Liverpool for the last five years, the likelihood of him ever signing for the club never really felt high. The French superstar had always clearly wanted to land with Real Madrid at some point, with the Reds just flat-out not being able to compete with them for his signature - as had been the case with Jude Bellingham.

"While Mbappe is quite clearly a sensational player, his fit in Liverpool could be questioned. Mohamed Salah absolutely hates sitting out of a game - even if it's a cup tie against a lower-league team. Mbappe does not appear to have that mindset."