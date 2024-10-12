Open in App
    Liverpool releases Joel Matip statement confirming defender's retirement at 33

    By James Findlater,

    2 days ago

    Joel Matip has announced his retirement from soccer at the age of 33 , Liverpool has confirmed.

    The defender was released by the Reds during the summer following an eight-year spell at Anfield, during which time he made 201 appearances for the club.

    During his time with the Reds, Matip became a firm fans’ favorite, helping the club to the Champions League and Premier League titles in 2019 and 2020, including laying on the assist for Divock Origi’s goal in the final of the former.

    Signed on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016, Matip would become a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side over the years.

    Confirming the defender’s retirement in a statement on Saturday, Liverpool wrote: “Everybody at LFC wishes Joel and his family the very best for the future.”

    Matip was left without a club after being released by Liverpool at the end of his contract during the summer. The defender’s final game for the club came back in December against Fulham, when he sustained a knee injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUWSD_0w4CHP0o00

    Injuries would unfortunately be a regular feature of Matip’s time at Liverpool, with the defender out for long periods during the 2020/21, 2019/20 and 2017/18 campaigns before last season’s problem brought a premature end to his career.

    The 33-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs over the past few months, including West Ham , Schalke and even Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen . Having been without any football for almost a year now though, Matip has taken the decision to hang up his boots.

    As well his trophies at Liverpool, Matip also helped Schalke to the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup in 2011, while also earning 27 caps for Cameroon, with the last of his international appearances coming in 2015.

    Liverpool.com says: Matip will be remembered with great fondness at Liverpool for his part in what was a hugely successful period under Klopp. In fact, the defender's arrival was one of the catalysts for the Reds to become the force it is now.

    His signing will have to go down as one of the greatest ever free transfers, if not the best ever. We wish him all the best with whatever lies ahead now after football.

