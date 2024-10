Ibrahima Konate given lifeline after Liverpool defender overlooked despite excellent form

Ibrahima Konate has been overlooked for the France captaincy despite his Liverpool form this season - but it isn't all bad news.

The 25-year-old recently put himself forward for the role after Les Bleus were left without a captain and vice-captain for this month's Nations League fixtures with Israel and Belgium. Current skipper Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out through injury, while Antoine Griezmann recently announced his international retirement.

That means manager Didier Deschamps is in aid of someone to lead the side for the October international break, and Konate has since volunteered himself, Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé and Aurélien Tchouaméni for the role.

However, the Liverpool defender has been overlooked by Deschamps in favor of Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni ahead of Thursday's clash with Israel.

“It is with a lot of honor that I take on this responsibility,” Tchouameni said in a press conference, as per Get French Football News . "I had a talk with the coach and then he informed me of his decision.

"I am happy of course. I am very proud. The most important thing for me is to help my team, be it with France or with Real Madrid."

Speaking of his decision, Deschamps then said: “I chose Aurélien because I consider that he has a profile to assume responsibility, thanks to the experience that he has. That shouldn’t change the player that he is, it is an extra step for him."

However, it appears there is still light at the end of the tunnel for Konate, with Deschamps also alluding to a change of hands for the captaincy for France's following game against Belgium on Monday.

"He (Tchouameni) isn’t the only one, other players can also have leadership [qualities]. Mike (Maignan), Ibou (Konaté), Jules (Koundé)… for Monday, we’ll see, and for after that too."

Even if Konate finds himself without the captains armband by the end of the international break, there is still the vice-captaincy to fight for, which he has every chance of claiming.

And should he eventually be rewarded, it would just be the latest feat achieved in the current campaign, having come on leaps and bounds to not only assert himself as a dominant force in Liverpool's defense, but also reclaim his spot in the national team.