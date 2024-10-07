Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Trent Alexander-Arnold receives birthday surprise from Jude Bellingham

    By Joseph McBride,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrzHy_0vxcFPSB00

    Jude Bellingham was eager to reunite with Trent Alexander-Arnold and celebrate his birthday as the two soccer stars reported for international duty at St. George's Park.

    Alexander-Arnold turned 26 on Oct. 7, and there was a sign waiting for the Liverpool defender at the entrance of the England team facility . Bellingham, 21, arrived before Alexander-Arnold and attempted to give his friend an unwanted surprise by waiting behind the sign and making him jump.

    Bellingham ended up waiting for 20 minutes behind the sign before Alexander-Arnold arrived and caught the Liverpool defender off guard. The international teammates then shared an embrace before posing for photos.

    Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid , the team Bellingham joined before the start of last season. Madrid could theoretically sign Alexander-Arnold for free as the defender is yet to agree on a contract extension with Liverpool, and his current deal expires at the end of the season .

    Liverpool could be facing a crisis in Arne Slot's first season at the club, as Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract next summer. A quiet transfer window led fans to believe that the priority was contract extensions, although it seems no progress has been made.

    According to The Times , Liverpool is at a "continued impasse" with the three players, and they "have not found common ground" during negotiations. All three can start negotiations with foreign clubs in January, providing deals aren't extended before then.

    While Salah is heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Alexander-Arnold is seen as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal at Madrid. To make matters worse for Liverpool, Carvajal recently suffered a major injury that could plague the remainder of his career.

    Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold have been close ever since both players started getting selected regularly by England, and the prospect of playing together for club and country may have turned Trent's head. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was convinced that Alexander-Arnold would re-sign with Liverpool in the summer, but is now "not sure" whether he will be at the club next season.

    "I was very confident they would all (Trent, Mo, Virgil) sign at the end of last season in the summer. I'm not so sure now, just because I'm thinking about what is the wait really if I'm being totally honest," Carragher told Liverpool.com .

    "With Trent, I don't really know what the hold-up would be. I'm sure Liverpool is gonna make him one of the highest-paid players or maybe the highest-paid player at the club and in the Premier League. That's where he should be. He's that great of a talent. It's just whether he is looking at pastures new maybe."

    Alexander-Arnold hasn't done much to reassure Liverpool fans either, as his last update on the situation he insists will remain private was: "I want to be a Liverpool player this season." With Bellingham recently being joined by Kylian Mbappe in Madrid, Alexander-Arnold has a major decision to make in the coming months.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liverpool set to receive Alisson injury update ahead of vital run of fixtures
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp breaks silence after his new job is confirmed
    Liverpool.com13 hours ago
    Lionel Scaloni gives Alexis Mac Allister injury update as Arne Slot left sweating
    Liverpool.com12 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Darwin Nunez gets exactly what he needs as Arne Slot wish granted in Liverpool boost
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harvey Elliott shares cryptic injury update as Liverpool star eyes return to action
    Liverpool.com4 hours ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Liverpool star told 'the writing is on the wall' under Arne Slot after $33m transfer decision
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Arne Slot makes up his mind on long-term futures of two Liverpool stars
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool winners and losers from Arne Slot's first 10 games as Gravenberch shines amid Alisson doubts
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Ex-Man City and Everton man says Virgil van Dijk is 'lesser level' to Premier League winners
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    James Bond Actor Sean Connery Befriended Actress Shelly Winters Before 'Dr. No' Made Him a Superstar
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Premier League split emerges after nine clubs including Liverpool took sides in Man City battle
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Why Thomas Tuchel talks with Man Utd broke down as interest 'reignited'
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    7 games Alisson Becker will miss after Liverpool injury fears confirmed
    Liverpool.com5 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp proves true to his word with new job after comments he made in summer
    Liverpool.com10 hours ago
    Ex-Premier League referee clarifies why Virgil van Dijk escaped Crystal Palace penalty claim
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Arne Slot could soon face Ryan Gravenberch dilemma despite hint of Liverpool injury boost
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    'I didn't want to say this publicly but I've got one fear about Arne Slot and Liverpool'
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Man City vs Premier League case broken down by legal expert as ruling impacts Liverpool
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Jurgen Klopp will face test of where loyalties lie a few weeks after taking first job post-Liverpool
    Liverpool.com5 hours ago
    When every Liverpool player’s contract expires as 3 priorities clear after new Jarell Quansah deal
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Man City and Premier League statements in full after legal ruling with Liverpool repercussions
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Liverpool ace's transfer branded 'ridiculous' as genius Arne Slot move could soon become clear
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Liverpool transfer news amid Carlo Ancelotti stance on Alexander-Arnold as Karim Adeyemi 'watched'
    Liverpool.com17 hours ago
    Disney Cruise Line No Longer Accepting Birth Certificate Photocopies
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Jude Bellingham gets one over on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid fresh Real Madrid speculation
    Liverpool.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy