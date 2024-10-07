Trent Alexander-Arnold receives birthday surprise from Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham was eager to reunite with Trent Alexander-Arnold and celebrate his birthday as the two soccer stars reported for international duty at St. George's Park.

Alexander-Arnold turned 26 on Oct. 7, and there was a sign waiting for the Liverpool defender at the entrance of the England team facility . Bellingham, 21, arrived before Alexander-Arnold and attempted to give his friend an unwanted surprise by waiting behind the sign and making him jump.

Bellingham ended up waiting for 20 minutes behind the sign before Alexander-Arnold arrived and caught the Liverpool defender off guard. The international teammates then shared an embrace before posing for photos.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid , the team Bellingham joined before the start of last season. Madrid could theoretically sign Alexander-Arnold for free as the defender is yet to agree on a contract extension with Liverpool, and his current deal expires at the end of the season .

Liverpool could be facing a crisis in Arne Slot's first season at the club, as Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract next summer. A quiet transfer window led fans to believe that the priority was contract extensions, although it seems no progress has been made.

According to The Times , Liverpool is at a "continued impasse" with the three players, and they "have not found common ground" during negotiations. All three can start negotiations with foreign clubs in January, providing deals aren't extended before then.

While Salah is heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Alexander-Arnold is seen as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal at Madrid. To make matters worse for Liverpool, Carvajal recently suffered a major injury that could plague the remainder of his career.

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold have been close ever since both players started getting selected regularly by England, and the prospect of playing together for club and country may have turned Trent's head. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was convinced that Alexander-Arnold would re-sign with Liverpool in the summer, but is now "not sure" whether he will be at the club next season.

"I was very confident they would all (Trent, Mo, Virgil) sign at the end of last season in the summer. I'm not so sure now, just because I'm thinking about what is the wait really if I'm being totally honest," Carragher told Liverpool.com .

"With Trent, I don't really know what the hold-up would be. I'm sure Liverpool is gonna make him one of the highest-paid players or maybe the highest-paid player at the club and in the Premier League. That's where he should be. He's that great of a talent. It's just whether he is looking at pastures new maybe."

Alexander-Arnold hasn't done much to reassure Liverpool fans either, as his last update on the situation he insists will remain private was: "I want to be a Liverpool player this season." With Bellingham recently being joined by Kylian Mbappe in Madrid, Alexander-Arnold has a major decision to make in the coming months.