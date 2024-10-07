When every Liverpool player’s contract expires as 3 priorities clear after new Jarell Quansah deal

Jarell Quansah has put pen to paper on a new contract at Liverpool, and the Reds will hope some other players will soon be following suit .

The 21-year-old has signed an extension which will keep him at Anfield until at least 2028 , having previously signed a deal back in May 2023. He might not be the only player to sign new terms soon, with talks having begun with Ibrahima Konate after his impressive start to the season.

There are, of course, three major contract situations to resolve this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold , Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s deals due to expire next summer. In fact, they are three of five players in the final year of their deals at the moment, with Liverpool’s newest debutant Vitezslav Jaros also in that group.

With Quansah having signed his new deal, Liverpool.com has taken a look at the contract situation of every single first-team player at Anfield and when their deals are set to expire.

2025

Trent Alexander Arnold

Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Nat Phillips*

Vitezslav Jaros

2026

Caoimhin Kelleher

Ibrahima Konate

Andy Robertson

Rhys Williams*

2027

Alisson Becker

Joe Gomez

Kostas Tsimikas

Conor Bradley

Calvin Ramsay *

Wataru Endo

Harvey Elliott

Curtis Jones

Stefan Bajcetic *

Diogo Jota

Luis Diaz

2028

Alexis Mac Allister

Dominik Szoboszlai

Ryan Gravenberch

Darwin Nunez

Cody Gakpo

Federico Chiesa

Jarell Quansah**

2030

Giorgi Mamardashvili***

*Currently out on loan

**At least until 2028

***Currently at Valencia, arriving at Liverpool in 2025

An original version of this article was first published on August 16, 2024.