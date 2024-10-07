Open in App
    • Liverpool.com

    When every Liverpool player’s contract expires as 3 priorities clear after new Jarell Quansah deal

    By James Findlater & Tom Malley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AYqt_0vxcFKHm00

    Jarell Quansah has put pen to paper on a new contract at Liverpool, and the Reds will hope some other players will soon be following suit .

    The 21-year-old has signed an extension which will keep him at Anfield until at least 2028 , having previously signed a deal back in May 2023. He might not be the only player to sign new terms soon, with talks having begun with Ibrahima Konate after his impressive start to the season.

    There are, of course, three major contract situations to resolve this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold , Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s deals due to expire next summer. In fact, they are three of five players in the final year of their deals at the moment, with Liverpool’s newest debutant Vitezslav Jaros also in that group.

    With Quansah having signed his new deal, Liverpool.com has taken a look at the contract situation of every single first-team player at Anfield and when their deals are set to expire.

    2025

    Trent Alexander Arnold

    Virgil van Dijk

    Mohamed Salah

    Nat Phillips*

    Vitezslav Jaros

    2026

    Caoimhin Kelleher

    Ibrahima Konate

    Andy Robertson

    Rhys Williams*

    2027

    Alisson Becker

    Joe Gomez

    Kostas Tsimikas

    Conor Bradley

    Calvin Ramsay *

    Wataru Endo

    Harvey Elliott

    Curtis Jones

    Stefan Bajcetic *

    Diogo Jota

    Luis Diaz

    2028

    Alexis Mac Allister

    Dominik Szoboszlai

    Ryan Gravenberch

    Darwin Nunez

    Cody Gakpo

    Federico Chiesa

    Jarell Quansah**

    2030

    Giorgi Mamardashvili***

    *Currently out on loan

    **At least until 2028

    ***Currently at Valencia, arriving at Liverpool in 2025

    An original version of this article was first published on August 16, 2024.

