    Liverpool told it has 'this season's breakout star' as exciting prediction made about Arne Slot ace

    By Tom Malley,

    2 days ago

    Liverpool is on fire and a number of first-team stars have already lit up the Premier League in what has been a fantastic start to the campaign for Arne Slot's side.

    Five wins from six games, 12 goals scored and just two conceded leaves the Reds perched at the top of the table with a one-point lead over title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal below them, with this weekend's clash against Crystal Palace offering the perfect opportunity to see things continue to get better.

    A major part behind Liverpool's early season success is the impact of the new manager on the group. Slot has fine-tuned certain stars like Ibrahima Konate , Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to put the finishing touches on what is an otherwise dominant starting XI.

    Star player Mohamed Salah has hit the ground running once more with four goals and four assists in six games, Alexis Mac Allister continues to shine in midfield, while key defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have hardly put a foot wrong in front of the every impressive Alisson in goal. One player, though, has stood out from the rest.

    "If I had to pick one player that will be the breakout star in the Premier League this season, then I have to pick Luis Diaz," former Premier League striker Louis Saha told Crypto Casinos . "He has really stood out for me in terms of his power, his commitment and his desire.

    "I love his aggression without the ball - he’s always looking for an opportunity to hurt his opponent. We know that he’s a great finisher. We know that he can create."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgf8w_0vsic1dY00

    Diaz has started the season on fire in 2024-25 and with five goals and one assist in six games already, is well on the way to smashing his eight-goal tally from last season before he even reaches double figures for Premier League appearances this season.

    Chosen by Slot as his primary option on the left of Liverpool's front three, the Colombian has been a player transformed under his new manager, displaying elegance, aggression and style to completely terrorize opposition defenses. In fact, Saha has even gone as far as saying Diaz is "unplayable".

    "I’m astonished by what he has brought to Liverpool in the first five games of the season," the Frenchman added. "The guy looks completely unplayable at the moment - that’s how highly I rate him."

