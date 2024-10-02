Open in App
    Liverpool.com

    Jamie Carragher uses two Man City players to predict Liverpool transfer Arne Slot 'needs'

    By James Findlater,

    2 days ago

    Jamie Carragher has identified what he believes should be Liverpool’s next area to strengthen in the transfer window , and feels Manchester City has shown the Reds how to do it.

    There are less than three months to go before Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes get the opportunity to do some more business in the January window. Although the Reds have made a near-perfect start under their new head coach, Slot has insisted there is still room for improvement .

    That could lead to Liverpool looking to do some business in the New Year, especially if it finds itself still in the conversation for the Premier League title. Even with the window currently closed, there are plenty of names being linked with a move to Anfield.

    Having missed out on Martin Zubimendi during the summer, a new No.6 is seen by many as a priority for Liverpool, although Ryan Gravenberch is doing a lot to dispel that notion. Carragher , for one, has seen another area in need of fresh blood.

    “I still think they need a left-sided defender, a new left-back maybe,” Carragher told The Overlap’s Fan Debate . “Listen, [Andy] Robertson has been amazing, but I just think [after] playing for Jurgen Klopp for five years running up and down the line; [Kostas] Tsimikas comes in and Robertson is still playing with Scotland.

    “I’ve said it for a while now, I think we could do with what Man City have got with a [Josko] Gvardiol or a Nathan Ake, someone of that type, a left-footed defender which we don’t really have at centre-back. Someone who can do a little bit of left-back and a little bit of center-back. I think that’s something that will happen.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CH30C_0vrHO5SW00

    Unlike City, Liverpool does not have a left-footed center-back in its senior squad, and with Virgil van Dijk’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, they could be left with a major gap to plug next summer, with the 32-year-old having made the left-sided position his own during his time at Anfield.

    Liverpool.com says: We’ve written many times about Liverpool’s lack of a left-footed center-back over the years, and how signing such a player would be a huge benefit to the Reds. With Van Dijk’s future up in the air and Joe Gomez potentially eyeing up an exit, there’s surely no better time to go out and get one now.

    Riccardo Calafiori seemed like the ideal option before he made the move to Arsenal. A player of a similar stature who can play at left-back would be ideal for Liverpool, and lessen the burden of finding a replacement for Robertson down the line.

