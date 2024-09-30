Open in App
    Arne Slot transfer decision is paying off as Ben Doak makes 'strange' Liverpool admission

    By Matt Addison,

    2 days ago

    Ben Doak has opened up about his move to Middlesbrough on loan, crediting Arne Slot for influencing his decision and admitting he finds it "strange" to be praised by Liverpool's top brass. The young Scot celebrated his first start for Boro with a goal in their 2-0 victory over Stoke City .

    The 18-year-old winger, who joined Liverpool from Celtic for around $800,000, made his debut for the Reds' first team in November 2022 but was sidelined by injuries last season. Doak has now revealed that after impressing during Liverpool's pre-season, including catching the eye before his injury setback, Slot endorsed his temporary switch to Teesside.

    Reflecting on his journey, Doak shared: "I went on the pre-season tour with Liverpool, had a good time, got some minutes for the first time since my injury last year and I think I made a good impression before the injury, so I had a few clubs with eyes on me. The club helped me pick as well and I watched a few Boro games and I knew a few of the lads here."

    • He also felt that Middlesbrough was the right fit, saying: "I didn't think there was a much better place than the Boro, especially to be honest the amount they have the ball on the right-hand side and the team just naturally caters to my game."

    "The club (Liverpool) helps you narrow it down," Doak continued. "Then you speak to the gaffers and then just pick the team that takes your fancy and Arne Slot obviously approved of the choice. He said Michael's team play really good football; he's got the team playing really well."

    Doak's impact before his injury last season was such that he earned plaudits from several Anfield favourites including former boss Jurgen Klopp , while Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk described the youngster as a "Tasmanian Devil" due to his style of play.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXHRV_0vojA5NF00

    "It is a strange feeling," Doak said. "It doesn't even feel real. You don't even react to it because you can't even believe they're saying it. I guess it's good to be that way because it keeps your feet on the ground."

    Asked if he'd had any recent messages from Klopp, Doak replied: "Er, no, I don't think he's got my number! But I had some great times under him and some of the most memorable moments of my career so far came under Jurgen."

    Liverpool.com says: Doak is a very talented player who just needs regular game time at senior level to take the next step. If he remains injury-free and keeps impressing for Boro, he could really kickstart his career after a frustrating few months on the sidelines.

