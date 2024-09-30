Liverpool 'willing' to sanction deal for wonderkid who tore up Anfield on Premier League debut

Liverpool is "willing" to secure a cut-price deal for a Chelsea flop should Mohamed Salah leave at the end of the season, a stunning report has claimed.

The Reds are yet to resolve the long-term future of the Egyptian as he winds his contract down to the end of the season, where he will leave as a free agent should he fail to agree to fresh terms on Merseyside after eight seasons at the club.

Italian winger Federico Chiesa was signed on a four-year deal from Juventus as a suitable back-up for the 32-year-old last month, while other names have been linked with the Reds ahead of next year should Salah eventually leave Arne Slot's side.

However, it's safe to say that nobody would have expected Mykhaylo Mudryk to be one of the candidates on the list of potential replacements for the Egypt international, having emerged as one of the Premier League's biggest flops in recent years.

Since signing for Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth $119million (£89m/€107m) just over 18 months ago, the 23-year-old has contributed just seven goals and six assists in 64 appearances for the Blues and seen himself fall down the pecking order under new manager Enzo Maresca.

But according to a bizarre report from Spanish outlet Fichajes , Liverpool could look to end Mudryk's Chelsea nightmare by swooping for him in a deal worth around $39m (£29m/€35m) next summer, although the total package could rise to $56m (£42m/€50m) should the Reds be willing to negotiate a deal.

Liverpool is said to be keeping tabs on the Chelsea winger but a move is only likely if Salah leaves the club next summer. However, Mudryk is believed to be keen on an exit from Stamford Bridge in order to find more regular first-team football elsewhere.

But even if Salah does leave, a move for Mudryk seems highly-unlikely unless Liverpool can sign him for a ridiculously low fee, given his uninspiring career since moving to Chelsea. With this in mind, the move is not expected to go down well with Reds supporters.

However, Mudryk has already proved what he's capable of prior to moving to Chelsea, having emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe following an electric start to the 2022-23 campaign with former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

The youngster registered 10 goals and eight assists in just 20 appearances across two competitions and particularly impressed in the Champions League group stage for the Ukrainian giants, registering five goal contributions in six games and scoring a memorable strike in a 1-1 draw away to Celtic.

Then there was the eye-opening 35 minute cameo away to Liverpool on his Chelsea debut in January 2023, where Mudryk terrorized the Reds defense with his electric pace and quick feet throughout the second-half of the 0-0 draw at Anfield.

20 months down the line and the feeling around Mudryk as a player is completely different, often labeled with the word 'flop' and slowly becoming a forgotten man around Stamford Bridge. Should Liverpool make a move, there is plenty of work to be done.