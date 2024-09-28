Ryan Gravenberch is beating every other Premier League midfielder in key area - and it shows

Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed a brilliant start to the Premier League season and his form has seen him top a key metric among midfielders .

The Dutchman has hit top form with Liverpool this season in his second campaign at Anfield. The 22-year-old arrived from Bayern Munich last summer having failed to make his mark in Germany after showing enormous potential at Ajax.

Gravenberch started just 12 league games last season under Jurgen Klopp and found form hard to find, but he’s been a revelation under his fellow countryman. Arne Slot has entrusted him to start in a more defensive role than he was deployed in last season under Klopp to great effect, starting all five of Liverpool’s Premier League games to date and the Champions League group stage match against AC Milan.

A stat shared by TNT Sports showed just how crucial Gravenberch has been to the Reds this season, with him winning possession 34 times this season, more than any other midfielder in the Premier League.

Liverpool fans reacting to the stat praised Gravenberch’s resurgence this season, one user reacted, saying: “Hope he is staying fit.. he really gets better by the day”. A second added: “That talent doesn’t simply just go away, it’s all down to tactics and now it’s finally showing through.”

Another Red raved: “Genuinely feels like a new signing. Very excited for Grav’s future,” a fourth shared his belief that Gravenberch is doing the role that would have been expected from summer target Martin Zubimendi had they landed the Spaniard, adding: “We really didn’t need Zubimendi with this guy in form”.

Gravenberch came through the famed Ajax academy, making his Eredivisie debut as a 16-year-old. The 14-time Netherlands international made over 100 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club before Bayern Munich swooped to secure his services. But he played just 33 times, making only three Bundesliga starts in a miserable debut campaign in Germany.

Keen to cash in on his potential despite his poor form, Bayern agreed a $46 million fee with Liverpool for Gravenberch, but his performances last season raised more questions than answers. However, the arrival of Slot has seen the midfield begin to show the promise from his Ajax days.

Speaking after Liverpool's win against AC Milan to Amazon Prime Sport, Slot likened Gravenberch’s performance to displays seen by their compatriots down the years in the same stadium. “I think he took the occasion of a stadium where a lot of Dutch players played unbelievable games,” Slot said.

“With Michael van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard, and afterwards someone [next to us, Clarence Seedorf] came over here to do the same things as the other three. Ryan played outstanding today. I think he was not the only one who played outstanding, but I can understand why you pick him.”