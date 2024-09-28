Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Liverpool.com

    Michael Owen makes Federico Chiesa prediction after watching him on first Liverpool start

    By Matt Addison,

    2 days ago

    Michael Owen has shared his thoughts on Liverpool's acquisition of Federico Chiesa . The Italian international was the only player to join the Reds this season, moving from Juventus for an initial sum of $13.4m (£10.0m/€12.0m).

    If Chiesa can replicate his previous form for club and country before his anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022 that sidelined him for 10 months, then the fee could be a bargain .

    The 26-year-old, who was one of the standout performers at the delayed Euro 2020, made 70 appearances and scored 14 goals for Juventus in his last two seasons there, before being allowed to leave following the appointment of new manager Thiago Motta. However, Owen thinks that what Juventus let go, Liverpool may benefit from.

    Chiesa made a substitute appearance when he returned to Italy with the Reds 10 days ago in their 3-1 Champions League victory over AC Milan. He then had a longer stint in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth before starting his first game for the club on Wednesday, playing just under an hour as Arne Slot's team thrashed West Ham United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup at Anfield.

    The ex-Fiorentina star might be back on the bench for today's Premier League match against Wolves. But Owen, who won the Ballon d'Or during his time at Liverpool, believes his former club may have made a shrewd purchase.

    Owen, speaking exclusively to DAZN courtesy of AceOdds , praised the player's quality: "I like him as a player, I think he's got a lot of class," he said, adding: "He's obviously experienced as well and I think he's a good player to bring in to bolster the squad."

    He acknowledged the player's role, saying: "I don't think he or anyone else is under any illusions that he's going to play every single game. He's probably not anticipated starting lots of games but his performances will dictate that."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUayl_0vmtzPAb00

    Owen suggested a gradual integration into the team: "If he does really well then of course he's going to hold a place down but as things start at the early stage of the season, I would suggest that he will be more of an impact player and he's going to have to play his way into the team."

    He continued to highlight the player's attributes: "However, as I say he's got class, he's got experience, he's obviously a talented lad, and speaks the language so hopefully he settles in pretty well and then we'll see after that. I think it's a really good buy. I think if you were a lesser team you might have to pay a bit more but because he would probably want a move like this once it was announced that maybe he was leaving I think he would want a move like this, so it works for everybody."

    Owen also commented on Liverpool's negotiation skills: "Liverpool has almost utilized the club, the badge, the history, and everything else to get somebody who might be worth a little bit more than they've paid. I think it's been a good signing, but again time will tell."

    Liverpool.com says: Chiesa looked relatively sharp considering he has not played competitively for a while. The Italian still needs to improve his match sharpness but that will come in time. If he stays fit, he will prove to be a bargain.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bruno Fernandes refuses to follow little-known Premier League policy after Man Utd red card
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Luis Diaz notes 100 percent change at Liverpool following his dad’s kidnapping
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Michael Owen: 'This is my advice to Trent Alexander-Arnold if he wants Real Madrid transfer'
    Liverpool.com14 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate told two areas he must improve in after Arne Slot's brutal putdown
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Jurgen Klopp eyed for return as Manchester United could spark manager chaos
    Liverpool.com14 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp already gave clear verdict on managerial return amid Man Utd's plan for Erik ten Hag
    Liverpool.com12 hours ago
    Liverpool transfer news as $50M Mohamed Salah successor emerges and Merlin Rohl pursued
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Owen Hargreaves tells Ryan Gravenberch he made a mistake in build-up to Wolves goal
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Arne Slot admits Liverpool fans don't want repeat of Jurgen Klopp failed season
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Andy Robertson reveals major 'frustration' as Liverpool star agrees with Alisson and Rodri
    Liverpool.com13 hours ago
    Liverpool manager Arne Slot mocks Ibrahima Konate over mistake vs Wolves
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Touch Their Partners
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    Jack Grealish lost cool at Newcastle fans as Man City star let emotions boil over
    Liverpool.com11 hours ago
    Andy Robertson has brutal four-word response to Ryan Gravenberch winning man of the match
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Erik ten Hag makes decision ahead of showdown talks with Man Utd players
    Liverpool.com13 hours ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Gary Neville takes aim at Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd captain gets red card against Tottenham
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 hours ago
    Virgil van Dijk names Premier League team going under radar as Liverpool title truth to become clear
    Liverpool.com22 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs: Love & Romance Blossoms in October
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    Pep Guardiola's comments to Eddie Howe at final whistle after Man City drop points to Newcastle
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Why Liverpool coach Sipke Hulshoff received a yellow card during Wolves clash
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Arne Slot set to experience what Jurgen Klopp hated as Dominik Szoboszlai could lead 5 changes
    Liverpool.com1 day ago
    Man City proves Arne Slot right with what Liverpool boss has noticed with Newcastle loss
    Liverpool.com2 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy