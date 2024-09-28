Michael Owen makes Federico Chiesa prediction after watching him on first Liverpool start

Michael Owen has shared his thoughts on Liverpool's acquisition of Federico Chiesa . The Italian international was the only player to join the Reds this season, moving from Juventus for an initial sum of $13.4m (£10.0m/€12.0m).

If Chiesa can replicate his previous form for club and country before his anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022 that sidelined him for 10 months, then the fee could be a bargain .

The 26-year-old, who was one of the standout performers at the delayed Euro 2020, made 70 appearances and scored 14 goals for Juventus in his last two seasons there, before being allowed to leave following the appointment of new manager Thiago Motta. However, Owen thinks that what Juventus let go, Liverpool may benefit from.

Chiesa made a substitute appearance when he returned to Italy with the Reds 10 days ago in their 3-1 Champions League victory over AC Milan. He then had a longer stint in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth before starting his first game for the club on Wednesday, playing just under an hour as Arne Slot's team thrashed West Ham United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup at Anfield.

The ex-Fiorentina star might be back on the bench for today's Premier League match against Wolves. But Owen, who won the Ballon d'Or during his time at Liverpool, believes his former club may have made a shrewd purchase.

Owen, speaking exclusively to DAZN courtesy of AceOdds , praised the player's quality: "I like him as a player, I think he's got a lot of class," he said, adding: "He's obviously experienced as well and I think he's a good player to bring in to bolster the squad."

He acknowledged the player's role, saying: "I don't think he or anyone else is under any illusions that he's going to play every single game. He's probably not anticipated starting lots of games but his performances will dictate that."

Owen suggested a gradual integration into the team: "If he does really well then of course he's going to hold a place down but as things start at the early stage of the season, I would suggest that he will be more of an impact player and he's going to have to play his way into the team."

He continued to highlight the player's attributes: "However, as I say he's got class, he's got experience, he's obviously a talented lad, and speaks the language so hopefully he settles in pretty well and then we'll see after that. I think it's a really good buy. I think if you were a lesser team you might have to pay a bit more but because he would probably want a move like this once it was announced that maybe he was leaving I think he would want a move like this, so it works for everybody."

Owen also commented on Liverpool's negotiation skills: "Liverpool has almost utilized the club, the badge, the history, and everything else to get somebody who might be worth a little bit more than they've paid. I think it's been a good signing, but again time will tell."

Liverpool.com says: Chiesa looked relatively sharp considering he has not played competitively for a while. The Italian still needs to improve his match sharpness but that will come in time. If he stays fit, he will prove to be a bargain.