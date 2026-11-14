Livermore Falls is busy in wood products and manufacturing right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: UFP Industries

UFP Industries Location: Livermore Falls, ME

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Pay: $17–$19/hour, depending on experience

Entry-level saw operator role running a single-blade saw, feeding lumber, and stacking finished product. Good fit if you’re 18+, can do basic math, and want steady day hours with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, stock purchase plan, and possible annual bonus.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just pick the site you like best.

Employer: UFP Industries

UFP Industries Location: Livermore Falls, ME

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Pay: $20–$30/hour, depending on experience

Entry-level maintenance tech role keeping plant machines and equipment running. Great if you have 1–2 years industrial maintenance experience, can use hand/power tools, read basic machine schematics, and want higher night-shift pay plus full benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, stock purchase plan, and possible annual bonus.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.