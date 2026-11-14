There are some handy free items available around Glacier View Meadows in Livermore, CO right now. If you need building materials, furniture, or an appliance, these local offers might help.

Item: Free metal fence rails (nine total)

Details: The poster has nine 8 ft metal rails available. They’re not sure of the exact type, so be sure to check the photos in the listing to see if they’ll work for your project. Good for fencing, DIY projects, or other outdoor uses.

Location: Glacier View Meadows, Livermore, CO

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Conference size table

Details: Large table measuring 10 ft by 4 ft. Great for a home office, craft space, meetings, or a big dining area if you have the room. You’ll likely need a truck or trailer and a couple of people to move it due to the size.

Location: Glacier View Meadows, Livermore, CO

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Stainless steel KitchenAid oven

Condition: Used, good condition, in perfect working order per the poster

Details: Features two racks and a glass door. Size is 30" wide x 29" deep x 36" tall, and it runs on 220 amp power. A solid option if you need to replace or upgrade your current oven without spending money. Be sure your kitchen setup supports a 220 amp connection and these dimensions.

Location: Glacier View Meadows, Livermore, CO

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Livermore tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.