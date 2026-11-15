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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Livermore Right Now
There are some fun free items around Livermore this week, especially for families with kids. Here’s a quick roundup of what neighbors are giving away.
Children's Play Mat with Road Map Design
Item: Colorful foam children's play mat with a road map design, buildings, and vehicles. Great for toy cars and pretend play.
- Condition: Needs a good cleaning
- Location: Sunset West, Livermore, CA
- Category: Baby & kids
- Source: nextdoor.com
Beanie Babies
Item: Assorted Ty Beanie Babies in excellent condition. Includes a mix of animals and designs, nice for collectors or kids’ rooms.
- Condition: Excellent
- Location: Greenville North, Livermore, CA
- Category: Toys & games
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free Kids Firefighter Costume (4–5T)
Item: Red kids firefighter costume, size 4–5T, with reflective stripes and a badge. Fun for dress-up or Halloween.
- Condition: Not stated
- Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA
- Category: Baby & kids
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free Frida Baby Travel Sound Machine / Night Light
Item: Frida Baby 2‑in‑1 portable sound machine and night light. Handy for naps, travel, or bedtime.
- Note: Charging cord not included
- Condition: Not stated
- Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA
- Category: Baby & kids
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free Iron Man / Captain America Reversible Kids Cape
Item: Reversible kids superhero cape, red, with Iron Man on one side and Captain America on the other. Great for pretend play.
- Condition: Not stated
- Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA
- Category: Toys & games
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Livermore tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.