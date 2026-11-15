There are some fun free items around Livermore this week, especially for families with kids. Here’s a quick roundup of what neighbors are giving away.

Item: Colorful foam children's play mat with a road map design, buildings, and vehicles. Great for toy cars and pretend play.

Condition: Needs a good cleaning

Needs a good cleaning Location: Sunset West, Livermore, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Baby & kids Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Assorted Ty Beanie Babies in excellent condition. Includes a mix of animals and designs, nice for collectors or kids’ rooms.

Condition: Excellent

Excellent Location: Greenville North, Livermore, CA

Category: Toys & games

Toys & games Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Red kids firefighter costume, size 4–5T, with reflective stripes and a badge. Fun for dress-up or Halloween.

Condition: Not stated

Not stated Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Baby & kids Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Frida Baby 2‑in‑1 portable sound machine and night light. Handy for naps, travel, or bedtime.

Note: Charging cord not included

Condition: Not stated

Not stated Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Baby & kids Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Reversible kids superhero cape, red, with Iron Man on one side and Captain America on the other. Great for pretend play.

Condition: Not stated

Not stated Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA

Category: Toys & games

Toys & games Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Livermore tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.