Livermore’s precision manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with CNC skills and maintenance experience.

Below are several solid roles with clear pay info and strong benefits, all right here in Livermore, CA.

Employer: Ichor Systems, Inc. (IMG Livermore)

Ichor Systems, Inc. (IMG Livermore) Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time, Swing Shift (1:15pm – 9:45pm, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $24.09 – $40.96 per hour, non-exempt

Work on 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC mills (Fanuc, Haas, Haas UMC 5-axis) making high-precision aerospace/defense parts. You’ll handle full setups, first-piece checks, tight-tolerance machining, and in-process inspection with micrometers, calipers, and more. ITAR site, so U.S. persons only. Benefits include 3 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision from day one, 401(k) with 50% match up to 8%, ESPP, 9 paid holidays + floating holiday, and tuition reimbursement up to $7,500/year.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a precision manufacturer)

(recruiting for a precision manufacturer) Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $116,000 – $198,000 per year DOE + bonus & benefits

Lead the maintenance team for CNC machines (Haas, Fanuc, Mazak, Okuma, Matsuura), CMM/metrology gear, and facility systems in a regulated aerospace/defense/advanced manufacturing environment. You’ll drive preventive/predictive maintenance, manage CMMS, cut downtime, and oversee budgets and capital projects. Requires 7+ years CNC equipment maintenance and 3+ years in maintenance leadership; ITAR site so U.S. persons only. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO + holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.