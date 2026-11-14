Livermore’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Mix drinks, keep the bar stocked, and take care of guests in a lively BBQ spot. Good fit if you know classic cocktails, can handle a fast pace, and like working nights and weekends.

Employer: Not listed (restaurant in Livermore, CA )

Not listed (restaurant in ) Type: Likely part-time / variable (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour

Be the first smile guests see, manage reservations and seating, and keep the front door area running smoothly. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Supercuts (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $19 – $21 per hour (posting also mentions $18–$20/hour + benefits + paid training)

Full-time stylist role with paid training, benefits, and a clear growth path into leadership. Good for licensed cosmetologists/barbers who want steady hours and a busy salon.

Employer: Strizzi's Restaurants, Inc.

Location: Livermore, CA (and other East Bay locations)

(and other East Bay locations) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Lead teams at well-known local Italian restaurants with nearly 40 years in the East Bay. Ideal if you’re outgoing, energetic, and have some restaurant leadership or supervisory experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Livermore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.