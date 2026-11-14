Livermore neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up around town.

Item: Free set of 3 branded baseball caps

Details: Free hats; includes BC, San Luis Obispo, and Nationwide caps

Condition: Not stated

Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Set of 4 teal dining / accent chairs

Details: Stylish teal accent chairs with studded trim

Condition: Not stated

Location: Sunset West, Livermore, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Kids Klean Kanteen blue water bottle

Details: Comes with a spout lid

Condition: Not stated

Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Livermore tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.