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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Livermore Right Now
Livermore neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up around town.
Free Set of 3 Branded Baseball Caps
Item: Free set of 3 branded baseball caps
Details: Free hats; includes BC, San Luis Obispo, and Nationwide caps
Condition: Not stated
Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Teal Dining Chairs - Set of 4
Item: Set of 4 teal dining / accent chairs
Details: Stylish teal accent chairs with studded trim
Condition: Not stated
Location: Sunset West, Livermore, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Kids Klean Kanteen Blue Water Bottle
Item: Kids Klean Kanteen blue water bottle
Details: Comes with a spout lid
Condition: Not stated
Location: Shadowbrook, Livermore, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Livermore tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.