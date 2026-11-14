Livermore’s lab scene is buzzing right now, especially at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). If you’re into lasers, materials, or national security science, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time, Career Indefinite

Salary: $175,530 – $267,060/year (SES.3–SES.4)

(SES.3–SES.4) Clearance: Active DOE Q or active Top Secret required at hire

Work on the physics behind nuclear explosives, from complex simulations to experiments and foreign system assessments. This is a high-impact, national security role with chances to lead research, publish, mentor, and potentially work a hybrid schedule after probation.

Employer: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time, Career Indefinite, On-site

Salary: $121,830 – $185,544/year (SES.1–SES.2)

(SES.1–SES.2) Clearance: Ability to obtain DOE Q (U.S. citizenship required)

Join the Extreme Light, Matter, and Fusion Directorate to develop and characterize glasses, crystals, ceramics, and optical coatings for high-energy laser systems. Hands-on lab work with SEM, spectroscopy, optical metrology, wet-bench processing, and opto-mechanical assembly, plus relocation help and education reimbursement.

Employer: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Location: Livermore, CA

Type: Full-time, Career Indefinite

Salary: $146,340 – $222,564/year (SES.2–SES.3)

(SES.2–SES.3) Clearance: Ability to obtain DOE Q (U.S. citizenship required)

Run high-energy laser experiments at the Optical Sciences Laser lab, home to some of the world’s most advanced laser-damage and laser–material-interaction studies. Ideal for PhD-level laser or optical scientists who enjoy beam alignment, plasma diagnostics, high-speed cameras, and leading complex experimental campaigns.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a short cover letter, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.