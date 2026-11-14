📢 LLNL hiring NDE Engineer (up to $222K, on-site)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is hiring a Nondestructive Evaluation (NDE) Engineer for its Engineering organization in Livermore, CA, working primarily at Site 300 near Tracy.

This is a full-time, on-site, career-indefinite role supporting X‑ray radiography for national security work. You’ll:

Perform and analyze inspections using CT, digital, computed, and film radiography

Help develop procedures and improve equipment and processes

Collaborate with engineers, scientists, and X‑ray techs

At the higher SES.3 level, lead small teams and mentor junior staff

Requirements:

U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a DOE Q clearance

and ability to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in physics, electrical/mechanical engineering, materials science, or related field (or equivalent experience)

Experience with X‑ray radiography or related NDE

Willingness to work mainly at Site 300 and travel up to 25%

Pay range:

SES.2: $146,340–$185,544 annually

annually SES.3: $175,530–$222,564 annually

External hires must pass a drug test (including marijuana). Apply via LLNL’s “Find Your Job” career page for this posting (Job Code SES.2/SES.3).