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Livermore
📢 LLNL hiring NDE Engineer, $146K–$222K, on-site at Site 300
11 days ago
📢 LLNL hiring NDE Engineer (up to $222K, on-site)
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is hiring a Nondestructive Evaluation (NDE) Engineer for its Engineering organization in Livermore, CA, working primarily at Site 300 near Tracy.
This is a full-time, on-site, career-indefinite role supporting X‑ray radiography for national security work. You’ll:
- Perform and analyze inspections using CT, digital, computed, and film radiography
- Help develop procedures and improve equipment and processes
- Collaborate with engineers, scientists, and X‑ray techs
- At the higher SES.3 level, lead small teams and mentor junior staff
Requirements:
- U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a DOE Q clearance
- Bachelor’s degree in physics, electrical/mechanical engineering, materials science, or related field (or equivalent experience)
- Experience with X‑ray radiography or related NDE
- Willingness to work mainly at Site 300 and travel up to 25%
Pay range:
- SES.2: $146,340–$185,544 annually
- SES.3: $175,530–$222,564 annually
External hires must pass a drug test (including marijuana). Apply via LLNL’s “Find Your Job” career page for this posting (Job Code SES.2/SES.3).
More Info: Find Your Job | Lawrence Livermore National Labora...
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